Trends :RBI MPCSensexGold Prices IndiaITR FilingIvan Menezes Death
Home » Business » RBI Likely to Keep Policy Rates Unchanged, Eyes On Stance: Assocham

RBI Likely to Keep Policy Rates Unchanged, Eyes On Stance: Assocham

While retail inflation eased to an 18-month low of 4.7 per cent in April this year and may even drop further, RBI is likely to wait how monsoon plays out

Advertisement

Curated By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: June 07, 2023, 16:09 IST

New Delhi, India

Assocham says it would be fair to assume RBI would stick to the existing REPO rate of 6.5 per cent.
Assocham says it would be fair to assume RBI would stick to the existing REPO rate of 6.5 per cent.

The RBI Monetary Policy Committee is expected to keep its benchmark repo rates unchanged on Thursday in the backdrop of the prevalent scenario marked by continuing volatility in global commodity prices, financial markets and supply chain constraints, besides domestic factors like monsoon prospects, according to Assocham.

“While retail inflation eased to an 18-month low of 4.7 per cent in April this year and may even drop further, RBI is likely to wait how monsoon plays out. It is not only the agricultural output and rural demand which gets impacted by Monsoon, but the overall inflation trajectory gets significantly impacted by the rains. So, it would be fair to assume RBI would stick to the existing repo rate of 6.5 per cent," Assocham Secretary General Deepak Sood said.

top videos
  • Adipurush Final Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti's Film Is High On Action, Low On VFX & We're At A Deadlock
  • Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal Celebrate Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Success With Media, Share Anecdotes
  • Bigg Boss OTT 2 To Stream From June 17, With Salman Khan As Host | Sooraj Pancholi To Participate?
  • Lust Stories 2 Teaser: Can Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia Outdo Kiara, Vicky's Chemistry From Part 1?
  • Bare Minimum Monday: The New Workplace Trend That Has Left Internet Divided | All You Need To Know

    • He said that besides the policy rate, "we would be keenly watching the stance with regard to future trajectory". The RBI has presently been in the withdrawal of accommodation which was brought in following the outbreak of Covid 19 pandemic.

    Sood added that RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das’ commentary on the state of global banking and financial risks, health of Indian banks and the emerging new financial architecture would also be important reading of RBI, which is credited with navigating the country’s monetary environment with a pragmatic approach during the challenging times since Covid and extreme tight money stance by most of the central banks in the world, "No wonder India remains the fastest growing economy of the world, thanks to Government-RBI cohesive policies".

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Mohammad HarisHaris is Deputy News Editor (Business) at News18.com. He writes on various issue...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: June 07, 2023, 16:09 IST
    last updated: June 07, 2023, 16:09 IST
    Read More