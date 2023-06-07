RBI Likely to Keep Policy Rates Unchanged, Eyes On Stance: Assocham

The RBI Monetary Policy Committee is expected to keep its benchmark repo rates unchanged on Thursday in the backdrop of the prevalent scenario marked by continuing volatility in global commodity prices, financial markets and supply chain constraints, besides domestic factors like monsoon prospects, according to Assocham.

“While retail inflation eased to an 18-month low of 4.7 per cent in April this year and may even drop further, RBI is likely to wait how monsoon plays out. It is not only the agricultural output and rural demand which gets impacted by Monsoon, but the overall inflation trajectory gets significantly impacted by the rains. So, it would be fair to assume RBI would stick to the existing repo rate of 6.5 per cent," Assocham Secretary General Deepak Sood said.