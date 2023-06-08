RBI MPC Meeting: MPC Resolutely Focused on 4% CPI Target, Half of Rs 2,000 Notes Returned Back, Says Das

Reported By: Aparna Deb
Last Updated: June 08, 2023, 17:57 IST
New Delhi, India
RBI MPC LIVE Meeting Today: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das announced on June 8 the outcome of the three-day Monetary Policy Committee meeting. The RBI MPC meeting started on Tuesday (June 6, 2023).
Angad Bedi, Managing Director, BCD Group, “The MPC’s decision to pause on rate hikes comes at a time when inflation is still above the RBI’s target of 4%. Overall, the MPC’s decision to keep the repo rate unchanged is a sign that it is confident in the Indian economy’s ability to withstand the current inflationary pressures. The decision to keep the repo rate unchanged is a welcome relief for the real estate business and consumers, who were bracing for another rate hike. Given the growth which the real estate industry is currently witnessing, this announcement will stir positive sentiments among the homebuyers as well as the developers."
Sunil Pareek, executive director of Assetz Property Group, said, “The residential sector is buoyant backed by string fundamentals for a long run and not expected to be impacted by interest rate movement. Under this context, pausing of rate hikes by RBI which was anyhow expected will continue to support the residential sector in its continued growth."
Sankey Prasad, CMD of Colliers India, said, “This is definitely a buyer’s market and the stance taken by the RBI to put a pause to the repo rate hike is a positive sign for both the homebuyers and developers. This move will give further boost to the developers to attract fresh investments for upgraded projects with conforms to the global standards and certifications. So, even if RBI raises the rates to few points in the near future if the inflation rate goes higher, the momentum which the realty market is witnessing will continue. But for now, both the homebuyers and the developers can breathe a sigh of relief with the current rate standing at 6.5 per cent."
Ankit Kansal, managing director of 360 Realtors, said, “The RBI has kept the repo rate unchanged a strong footing with a 7 per cent expected GDP growth rate in 2023. Business activities are rising and financial institutions look upbeat. However, the downside risk emanating from volatility in international financial markets and rising geopolitical tensions can’t be completely negated. Amidst such a contradictory environment it is a good step to further analyze and evaluate the situation rather than fastening things."
Rakesh Saraf, MD, Axiom Landbase, said, “We must understand that real estate does not work in isolation and is dependent on the success of all other sectors and companies. The RBI’s stance will help strengthen the economy and provide a favorable environment for the real estate sector."
Raj Singh, MD, Navraj Infratech, said, “The RBI’s decision to maintain repo rates at current levels, i.e., 6.5 per cent, demonstrates its commitment to supporting the real estate sector. This move fosters investment and economic growth and safeguards against inflationary pressures, promoting a healthy and stable housing market in the long run. By closely monitoring inflationary trends and taking appropriate measures, this move by the RBI will ensure that the real estate sector can thrive without any economic hurdles."
Rajjath Goel, managing director of MRG Group, said, “The decision not to increase the repo rate after six straight hikes has had an embalming effect on the real estate sector. Even if the RBI continues to maintain the repo rate at the present 6.5 per cent, it will spur the sector’s growth. However, inflation at 5.1 per cent is still a cause of concern as it is reducing the disposable income at hand and affecting investments in real estate. We hope RBI’s efforts will bring it down to 4 per cent."
“The RBI’s decision to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent shows their commitment to maintaining stability in this intricate market dynamics and ensuring favourable economic growth. This goes to show that India is able to manage growth without inflation, which in turn is a positive news for the economy and the real estate sector. This move comes with encouragement for prospective homebuyers as with time and subject to further reduction in inflation, we might see a reduction in repo rate hikes as well. Consequently, it also provides an opportune time for individuals and developers to raise home loans, construction finance cheaper and Lease Rent Discounting (LRD) respectively at lower than current interest rates, further propelling the growth of the real estate sector. New launches shall also benefit and be more attractive in terms of returns. Thus, increasing the investment influx is expected to drive new projects, expand development, and stimulate job creation, thereby benefiting the overall economy," said Sanjay Dutt, MD & CEO, Tata Realty & Infrastructure Ltd.
The MPC decision was in line with expectations. Although the statement on inflation is very cautious and RBI is looking to achieve the CPI inflation target of 4% which is a lower band of the target range. The inflationary expectation by RBI for the current financial year is 5.10%. A good monsoon will be crucial and RBI will monitor it closely. We expect a long pause by RBI for the next few policies although it will be data-dependent.
The RBI’s position on inflation has caused the benchmark 10-year Gsec yield to increase by about 2 bps as a result of the announcement. Although the deposit of 2000 notes has kept the banking system’s liquidity strong and helped support yield, a good number of FDs are receiving higher rates and have neutral tax implications compared to MF due to the budget’s taxation reform. On June 15th, advance tax is payable, which will drain some liquidity at that time. For a while, we anticipate the yield to fluctuate between 6.95 and 7.10.
“The RBI’s measures over the last two years & the Indian economy’s resilience have resulted in India’s inspiring success in taming sticking of inflation of inflation. The CPI inflation during March-April 2023 was within the tolerance limits for the first time in the last 12 months. While the CPI inflation is projected at 5.2% for FY24, it seems within manageable levels. Urban & rural demand has stabilised, cement output & import of capital goods are buoyant, and flow of resources to commercial sector have increased. Also, fixed investments by manufacturing companies rose in FY23 after dipping in FY22.
The healthy indicators have prompted the MPC to retain the policy repo rate at 6.5% — a second successive recommendation for pause in rate hikes. However, it has still kept a tight leash on monetary conditions by continuing its strategy of withdrawal of accommodation. These are appropriate steps at the current juncture as we anticipate a normal monsoon and navigate the uncertain geopolitical situation.
Nevertheless, we are confident that India’s fundamentally strong financial ecosystem will ably support a buoyant business outlook to achieve the forecasted GDP growth of 6.5% for FY24."
Reserve Bank of India’s Governor Shaktikanta Das on June 8 made it clear that RBI is not thinking of withdrawing Rs 500 notes, or even re-introducing notes in the Rs 1,000 denomination, and requested the public not to speculate on this.
Aurodeep Nandi, India Economist and Vice President at Nomura says - This was a ‘Goldilocks’ pause for the RBI. In the run-up to the policy meeting, the economy finds itself in a fortuitous ‘Goldilocks’ macro situation, with better-than-expected Q4 FY23 GDP growth and inflation tracking closer to the RBI’s mid-point target of 4%.
Hence, the macro conditions remained conducive for the RBI to pause and reinforce its FY24 forecasts for GDP growth at 6.5% and a slightly lowered CPI inflation at 5.1%. Governor Das remained bullish on growth and hawkish on inflation, reiterating the RBI’s inflation target of 4%. Our macro view though remains that both, growth and inflation is likely to undershoot the RBI’s projections in FY24."
RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously decided to keep the policy rate unchanged at 6.50 percent, on the back of easing of headline inflation. However, as per RBI, there is no room for complacency given that inflation still continues to be above the target rate of 4%. So, an alert and at the same time, a cautious and calibrated approach is the need of the hour. Markets had already factored in this move, but overall, positive for the home loan and real estate sectors.
“Today’s RBI’s policy announcement of pause in interest rates after taking a similar stance in the last policy, keeping the repo rate unchanged at 6.5% consecutively indicates that RBI is accelerating the shift towards growth. The total hike since May 2022 at 250 basis points. With inflation easing in various sectors due to the fall in commodity prices, the Indian economy is showing signs of improvement. It is expected that a normal monsoon season would contribute to lower inflation, improve demand, and subsequently lower interest rates. The MMR real estate market is expected to witness strong purchasing demand from consumers, with infrastructure projects seeing incremental interest in the coming years. Also, reputed developers will continue to see a healthy demand due to their quality construction and timely delivery."
It is a pause in this meeting. I have not said anything about pivoting. Everything I said about a pivot in April, I would like to reiterate that.
RBI Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar: “No specific date for the launch of CBDC to the public at large. But we hope to have 1 million customers by June end. We are working right now on making the CBDC QR codes interoperable with UPI."
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das: So far, about Rs 1.8 lakh crore worth of Rs 2,000 notes have come back to the banking system. This is about half the notes in value terms that were in circulation as on March 31, 2023.
About 85 percent of Rs 2,000 notes are being deposited in bank accounts, which is in line with our expectations.
“The rate action is obviously a pause. Future action will depend on the evolving situation. There is no room for complacency. The MPC is resolutely focused on the 4 percent CPI inflation target."
The RBI’s decision to keep policy rates unchanged was in-line with expectations. It was primarily supported by the significant drop in retail inflation in Apr ’23 and the further softening of inflationary pressures expected in the coming months. We expect an extended pause on interest rates from the regulator in the near future. While the inflation is expected to hover above the tolerance limit in FY24, the RBI has marginally reduced its inflation forecast to 5.1% vs 5.2% in the previous policy. The banking credit growth continues to show strength, as seen in the latest RBI print for Apr ’23. Q4 has been a strong quarter for banks regarding growth, and management commentary around no visible signs of demand slowdown so far is reassuring. Post a strong show on NIMs in FY23, margin pressures will surface in FY24, given the sharp inch-up in CoF with deposit repricing. However, the quantum of compression could be restricted, supported by the decision to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes from circulation. Banks’ Earnings growth will remain healthy, though the pace could decelerate compared to growth in FY23.
“As expected, the repo rate has rightly been left unchanged, given that the past rate hikes of 250 basis points since May 2022 have taken effect and the CPI lies within the inflation tolerance bands of RBI. However, given the global geo-political uncertainties, RBI will continue to wait and watch. A very balanced approach by RBI."
“In line with our expectations, the benchmark rate and stance were held unchanged as the MPC prefers to stay on a wait-and-watch mode to gauge the fallout of weather conditions on the price trend before considering a pivot to easing. This comes against the backdrop of the Australian weather bureau turning up the probability of an El Nino occurrence and action from the global central banks reflecting vigilance on inflation as well as financial stability risks. As the RBI maintained its strong GDP projections, these supportive recovery prospects also lowered the urgency for a quick turn in the policy direction. A pause will allow for the lagged impact of past hikes to filter through to the real economy, with policymakers keen to keep real rates in positive territory. Liquidity swings will be met via need-based money market operations rather than durable tools."
We need to move towards our inflation target of 4%. Reserve Bank will remain watchful and proactive in dealing with emerging risks
“Today’s RBI policy announcement decision to maintain the repo rate at 6.5% for the second consecutive time reflects the positive impact of inflation easing in various sectors, along with maintaining its stance of withdrawal of accommodation. Consequently, the Indian economy is exhibiting promising signs of improvement, compelling a trajectory towards growth. Since May 2022, India’s apex bank has hiked interest rates six consecutive times, cumulatively by 250 bps. Considering the prevailing circumstances, inflation shall be closely monitored to bring down to 4% level, potentially prompting the RBI to reconsider its stance on interest rates and achieve a balance between growth and inflation."
“This move will not only bring stability to the real estate sector but also contribute to its overall growth and development. With the repo rate being kept unchanged, it is expected to stimulate investment in the real estate market as borrowing costs remain favourable. This favourable environment is set to provide a significant boost to the real estate sector, fostering confidence among investors and homebuyers alike. Largely, it is expected that the RBI may start easing rates by CY24, expecting pricing power to return for most players in the next 12 months."
As was anticipated, the RBI has decided to keep the repo rates unchanged at 6.5%. This gives some respite to prospective homebuyers looking to avail of home loans in the near future. The unchanged repo rate can help maintain the momentum in housing sales, which has so far been firing on all cylinders in 2023. As per ANAROCK Research, we saw housing sales in first quarter of 2023 scale new heights, breaching the one lakh mark at 1.14 lakh units across the top 7 cities.
Given the current unchanged rates, the outlook for those looking to buy their first home via a home loan soon remains favourable. Interest rates from most banks will continue in single digits. With top banks, they currently hover between 8.7 to 9.65%. A future rate hike, if any, may push the rates into double digits. The persisting financial instabilities in advanced economies of the world may have repercussions in India, causing the RBI to take such a step to face these headwinds.
Today’s policy rate pause by the RBI was anticipated. In the wake of a greater-than-anticipated decline in inflation in the recent past, it was anticipated that the monetary policy would shift from a liquidity withdrawal to a neutral stance. However, the MPC has decided to maintain the current stance by a majority vote. This is due to the fact that the demonetization of Rs. 2,000 banknotes has significantly contributed to the recent increase in liquidity. In addition, RBI’s projections indicate that RBI’s inflation target of 4% will be exceeded each month of the current fiscal year. While the continuation of the RBI’s policy stance is somewhat disappointing, the central bank’s cautious approach in light of upside risks, such as the potential impact of El Nino on India’s monsoon and the continuation of monetary tightening by the world’s major central banks, appears justified and well-articulated. Therefore, we anticipate that the monetary policy announcement will have no effect on the financial markets.
Banks can now issue RuPay pre-paid forex cards
To issue guidelines on default loss guarantee arrangement in digital lending for orderly development of the eco-system and improve credit penetration
The real estate industry has welcomed the decision to not touch the already high repo rate. Experts see the housing sector to get the benefit of rate-pause.
To provide greater flexibility in liquidity management, scheduled commercial banks excluding small finance banks can now set their own limits for borrowing in call and notice market within the prudential limits
Indian rupee has remained stable since January 2023. India’s foreign exchange reserves stood at $595.1 billion as on June 2
The MPC, with a majority of five out of six members to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation progressively aligns with the target while supporting growth, Das said.
In the previous monetary policy review in April 2023, the RBI MPC had surprisingly halted the rate hike cycle and kept the key repo unchanged at 6.50 per cent. The decision of the status quo came after continuous hikes since 2022 in order to control inflation, during which the central bank had raised 250 basis points (bps). Inflation was high last year due to the supply chain constraint caused by the Russia-Ukraine war.
RBI on Rs 2000 Notes
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on June 8 said around 50 percent of the Rs 2,000 currency notes in circulation as at the end March has returned to the banking system.
This constitutes around Rs 1.8 lakh crore in terms of value, the governor said. As at March-end, the total value of Rs 2,000 notes in circulation was around Rs 3.62 lakh crore.