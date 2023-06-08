RBI MPC Meeting: MPC Resolutely Focused on 4% CPI Target, Half of Rs 2,000 Notes Returned Back, Says Das

Angad Bedi, Managing Director, BCD Group, “The MPC’s decision to pause on rate hikes comes at a time when inflation is still above the RBI’s target of 4%. Overall, the MPC’s decision to keep the repo rate unchanged is a sign that it is confident in the Indian economy’s ability to withstand the current inflationary pressures. The decision to keep the repo rate unchanged is a welcome relief for the real estate business and consumers, who were bracing for another rate hike. Given the growth which the real estate industry is currently witnessing, this announcement will stir positive sentiments among the homebuyers as well as the developers."

Sunil Pareek, executive director of Assetz Property Group, said, “The residential sector is buoyant backed by string fundamentals for a long run and not expected to be impacted by interest rate movement. Under this context, pausing of rate hikes by RBI which was anyhow expected will continue to support the residential sector in its continued growth."

Sankey Prasad, CMD of Colliers India, said, “This is definitely a buyer’s market and the stance taken by the RBI to put a pause to the repo rate hike is a positive sign for both the homebuyers and developers. This move will give further boost to the developers to attract fresh investments for upgraded projects with conforms to the global standards and certifications. So, even if RBI raises the rates to few points in the near future if the inflation rate goes higher, the momentum which the realty market is witnessing will continue. But for now, both the homebuyers and the developers can breathe a sigh of relief with the current rate standing at 6.5 per cent."