RBI MPC Meet 2023 Live Updates: Will Shaktikanta Das Pause or Hike Repo Rate by 25 bps?

RBI MPC LIVE: The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee, whose three-day meeting will be over today, is going to announce its decision on the repo rate hike today, February 8, at 10 am. Analysts expect the RBI’s rate-setting panel to hike the key policy rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 6.5 per cent. In this case, it will the sixth consecutive repo rate hike in a row.

In the last monetary policy review in December 2022, the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee raised the repo rate by 35 basis points to 6.25 per cent. The Committee raised the repo rate by 225 basis points in 2022 in five consecutive hikes to 6.25 per cent, in order to control inflation. The repo rate is the interest rate at which the RBI lends to the commercial bank.

However, after remaining above the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance threshold of 6 per cent since January 2022, the retail inflation came under control for consecutive months — November 2022 and December 2022. The data from January 2023 is due for release later this weekend.

The retail inflation in November eased to 5.88 per cent and further in December to 5.72 per cent — its lowest level in one year.

