RBI MPC Meet 2023 Live Updates: Will Shaktikanta Das Pause or Hike Repo Rate by 25 bps?

By: Business Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: February 08, 2023, 08:42 IST

New Delhi, India

Feb 08, 2023 08:42 IST

RBI MPC Live: Indian Rupee Eyes RBI Policy Decision

The Indian rupee is likely to open little changed to the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, with traders weighing comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and awaiting the Reserve Bank of India’s policy decision.The non-deliverable forwards indicate an opening of 82.68-82.74 for the rupee, compared with 82.70 in the previous session.
Feb 08, 2023 08:26 IST

RBI MPC LIVE News Updates: Core Inflation

India’s inflation based on the consumer price index dropped to a 12-month low of 5.72% in December from 5.88% a month ago. Although the headline inflation has cooled off, core inflation remains sticky.
Feb 08, 2023 08:17 IST

RBI Monetary Policy Meet 2023 Live: S&P's Take

S&P Global Ratings on February 7 said that core inflation in India has been declining sequentially, and an elevated 6.25 per cent policy rate limits the need for further rate hikes.

Feb 08, 2023 08:16 IST

RBI MPC LIVE News Updates: Another Repo Rate Hike Today?

More than three-quarters of economists, 40 of 52, expected the RBI to raise its key repo rate by 25 bps to 6.50%, according to a January 13-27 Reuters poll. The remaining 12 predict no change at the meeting.

Feb 08, 2023 08:15 IST

RBI Monetary Policy Meet 2023 Live: Final rate hike?

Morgan Stanley recently highlighted in its report that India’s budget maintains its fiscal prudence and the inflation trend is moderating, so the RBI is expected to implement a final rate hike in the February policy review and change its stance to neutral.

Feb 08, 2023 08:13 IST

RBI MPC LIVE News Updates: RBI's Commentary on Inflation Will be Closely Watched

The central bank’s commentary on inflation will also be closely watched, given China’s economic reopening could fuel demand and exert upward pressure on global commodity prices. The RBI’s previous projection was for price growth of 5.9% in the quarter to March, and 5% in the April-June period and 5.4% in the three months to September. Stickiness in core inflation, which strips out volatile food and fuel prices, has emerged as a worry for policymakers.
Feb 08, 2023 08:11 IST

RBI MPC LIVE Updates: Will Das Go for a 25bps Rate Hike?

Several experts feel that the MPC will hike the key policy rate by 25 basis points while economists at SBI say that the central bank can hit the pause button while maintaining the current ‘withdrawal of accommodation’ stance.

Feb 08, 2023 08:10 IST

RBI MPC Meet LIVE Updates: What Happened in December MPC?

In its December monetary policy review, the central bank had raised the benchmark interest rate by 35 bps after delivering three back-to-back 50 bps hikes.
Feb 08, 2023 08:08 IST

RBI Monetary Policy Meet Live: RBI Likely to Hike Repo Rate by 25 bps Today

In its first monetary policy review after the Union Budget 2023, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to hike the repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) on Wednesday. The three-day meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) started on Monday. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das is scheduled to announce the MPC decisions today.

RBI MPC LIVE: The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee, whose three-day meeting will be over today, is going to announce its decision on the repo rate hike today, February 8, at 10 am. Analysts expect the RBI’s rate-setting panel to hike the key policy rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 6.5 per cent. In this case, it will the sixth consecutive repo rate hike in a row.

In the last monetary policy review in December 2022, the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee raised the repo rate by 35 basis points to 6.25 per cent. The Committee raised the repo rate by 225 basis points in 2022 in five consecutive hikes to 6.25 per cent, in order to control inflation. The repo rate is the interest rate at which the RBI lends to the commercial bank.

However, after remaining above the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance threshold of 6 per cent since January 2022, the retail inflation came under control for consecutive months — November 2022 and December 2022. The data from January 2023 is due for release later this weekend.

The retail inflation in November eased to 5.88 per cent and further in December to 5.72 per cent — its lowest level in one year.

