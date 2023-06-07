RBI Permits Banking Units At IFSC To Settle NDDCs In Rupee

The Reserve Bank on Tuesday permitted international banking units (IBUs) in GIFT City in Gujarat to settle non-deliverable foreign exchange derivative contracts (NDDCs) in Indian rupee. So far, derivatives are cash-settled in foreign currency.

As per the notification, Authorised Dealer (AD) Category-I banks operating IBUs can offer NDDCs involving the Indian rupee to resident non-retail users for hedging. Such transactions shall be cash settled in Indian rupee. "

The flexibility of cash settlement of NDDCs transactions between two AD Cat-I banks, and between an AD Cat-I bank and a person resident outside India in INR or any foreign currency," it said.

This will help develop the onshore rupee NDDC market and provide residents with the flexibility to efficiently design their hedging programmes, it said.

The RBI’s decision to allow banks to offer Indian residents rupee NDDCs will help eliminate arbitrage between domestic and overseas markets.