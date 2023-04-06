Home » Business » RBI Revises Downwards CPI Inflation Projection To 5.2% For FY24; Q1 Inflation To Be 5.1%

RBI Revises Downwards CPI Inflation Projection To 5.2% For FY24; Q1 Inflation To Be 5.1%

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says the global inflation has moderated in the recent month

Advertisement

Reported By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: April 06, 2023, 10:40 IST

New Delhi, India

The RBI is mandated to keep the CPI inflation rate at 4 per cent, with a flexibility of 2 per cent up or down.
The RBI is mandated to keep the CPI inflation rate at 4 per cent, with a flexibility of 2 per cent up or down.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said the central bank expects the retail inflation to moderate in the current financial year to 5.2 per cent, compared with the earlier forecast of 5.3 per cent. The inflation is likely to be at 5.1 per cent in Q1.

While presenting the first bi-monthly monetary policy statement of FY24, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said the global inflation has moderated in the recent month. He, however, said that in India, core inflation remains sticky.

The RBI MPC on Thursday unanimously decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent. The pause comes after six consecutive rate hikes since May 2022, and the RBI has raised the repo rate by 250 bps since then. The RBI MPC also voted to remain focussed on ‘withdrawal of accommodation’ by 5:6 majority. This is to ensure that inflation aligns with target while focussing on growth.

Read all the Latest Business News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Mohammad HarisHaris is Deputy News Editor (Business) at News18.com. He writes on various issue...Read More

  • Tags:
first published: April 06, 2023, 10:40 IST
last updated: April 06, 2023, 10:40 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor To Mrunal Thakur: Bollywood Divas Raise Temperatures In Stylish Bikinis, See Their Sizzling Sexy Pictures

+7PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor's Airport Looks: The Diva Turns Heads In Comfortable Athleisure Sets, Chic Floral Shirts, Pretty Kurtas; See Pics