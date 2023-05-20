RBI To Withdraw Rs 2,000 Notes: Here Are 5 Key Points To Know

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to withdraw Rs 2,000 banknotes from circulation and the notes will continue to be legal tender. The decision has been taken by the RBI as part of the Clean Note Policy. Here are key points to know about the RBI’s decision:

“The Rs 2,000 denomination banknote was introduced in November 2016 under Section 24(1) of the RBI Act, 1934, primarily to meet the currency requirement of the economy in an expeditious manner after the withdrawal of the legal tender status of all Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 banknotes in circulation at that time," the RBI said on Friday.