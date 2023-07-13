Trends :SensexFuel Prices IndiaFuel Prices IndiaGold Prices IndiaInflation
Ready To Make Investments? Here's How You Choose Best Financial Advisors

You should only hire financial advisors registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India or mutual fund distributors or registered advisors with the Association of Mutual Funds in India.

July 13, 2023

Delhi, India

Before hiring financial advisors, assess their approach to risk management.

Are you worried about your financial planning? If you do not know how to plan it properly, the guidance of a financial advisor makes it very easy for you to meet your financial goals. A proper guide helps you to solve all of the problems associated with managing money which helps you to plan accordingly. Professional advisors give you complete insight into every decision. Along with this, they also guide how to increase the return on investment as much as possible. So today, let’s take a look at how to choose the right financial guide for you.

1. Keep your financial goals clear: You must determine your financial objectives before selecting a financial advisor. When your goals are clear, you can choose the best advisor for you easily.

2. Research and shortlist advisors: Before selecting an advisor, research them. Also, check that your advisor is registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) or mutual fund distributors or registered with the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). Apart from this, you can also do research on online guidance and the professional networks of your advisor.

3. Check the qualifications: While choosing any financial advisor for yourself, you must check the professional’s qualifications, his reputation in the market, his certificates, etc. Apart from this, see how much experience the advisor has in this field.

4. Charging Strategy: Before hiring, you should be clear about the fees charged by financial advisors for their services. Also, do not forget to discuss the premise on which this expense is divided. Some advisors charge a fixed fee, while others work on a commission basis like mutual fund companies.

    • 5. Facilitation and communication: While connecting with financial advisors, it is very important to have good communication with them. Select an advisor who can make you understand complex financial plans very easily.

    6. Understand the advisor’s approach to risk management: The advisor’s approach to risk management must be understood before hiring them and investing any money. Decide your advisor based on your capacity to take risks. A decent advisor ought to have a trained way to deal with risks. Additionally, they should have the ability to clearly explain the investment strategies.

