Real Estate: Average Rent In India Increases 4.9% QoQ, Rental Demand Up 18.1%, Says Report

India’s rental demand across 13 major cities in India rose 18.1 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) during April-June 2023 and supply increased 9.6 per cent QoQ, according to a report by property portal Magicbricks. Rents also increased 4.9 per cent QoQ.

Major cities such as Bengaluru (8.1 per cent), Navi Mumbai (7.3 per cent), and Gurugram (5.1 per cent) displayed the highest increment in average rents QoQ, according to the report. On the other hand, Delhi (- 0.9 per cent) and Mumbai (-0.1 per cent) witnessed a marginal decline in rents QoQ.

Sudhir Pai, CEO of Magicbricks, said, “Over the past year, rental housing demand surged in major Indian cities, driven by returning employees and students. Return to office culture boosted the need for workplace-proximate housing while educational institutions resumed in-person activities, drawing students back to city centres."

He added that as property values soared, homeowners seized opportunities for profitable property sales over rentals, reducing supply. This, coupled with high demand, notably hiked rents across prominent Indian cities.