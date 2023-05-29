Receivable Financing, Its Benefits for MSMEs to Scale Up

By Vishal Kumar:

Receivable financing, also known as invoice financing or factoring, is a financing method where a business sells its accounts receivables, or unpaid invoices, to a third-party financial institution at a discount. This financial method is increasingly being used by India’s MSMEs (micro, small, and medium enterprises) to support their working capital needs and growth plans.

One of the main advantages of receivable financing is that it helps MSMEs to accelerate cash flow. Small businesses often have to wait for several months to receive payments from their customers (after the supply of goods or services), which can lead to cash flow gaps and hinder business operations. Receivable financing enables MSMEs to receive immediate payment for their outstanding invoices, thus freeing up working capital blocked in trade receivables and allowing businesses to invest in growth opportunities.

Receivable financing also helps MSMEs to reduce their financial risk. When an MSME discounts its invoices, the third-party financial institution assumes the credit risk associated with the customer of this transaction. This reduces the risk of non-payment and bad debt for the MSME, allowing them to focus on their core business operations and growth plans. Moreover, receivable financing can be a valuable tool for MSMEs to improve their creditworthiness. By using this financing method, MSMEs can strengthen their balance sheets, improve their cash flows, and reduce their debt-to-equity ratios. This can lead to improved credit ratings and increased access to traditional bank financing in the future.

Receivable financing is particularly beneficial for MSMEs due to the challenges they face in obtaining financing from traditional banks. Banks in India often require collateral or a strong credit history for providing loans, which can be difficult for MSMEs to meet. Receivable financing under TReDS mechanism, on the other hand, does not require collateral and is based on the creditworthiness of the MSME’s customers. This makes it an attractive financing option for small businesses in India.

Another advantage of receivable financing for Indian MSMEs is that it can help them to overcome the problem of delayed payments from their customers. The Indian MSME sector is plagued by delayed payments, with many large companies taking advantage of their bargaining power to delay payments to their MSME suppliers. Receivable financing can provide immediate payment to MSMEs for their outstanding invoices, reducing the impact of delayed payments on their cash flow.

In addition, receivable financing can help Indian MSMEs to expand their business operations by providing them with the necessary working capital. With immediate payment for their invoices, MSMEs can invest in new equipment, hire additional staff, and expand their marketing efforts. This can help them to increase their market share, enter new markets, and scale up their operations. Furthermore, receivable financing can help Indian MSMEs to manage their cash flow effectively. With receivable financing, MSMEs can access immediate payment for their outstanding invoices, allowing them to pay their suppliers and employees on time. This can help to build trust and goodwill with their business partners, strengthening their relationships and enabling them to negotiate better terms in the future.

In conclusion, receivable financing is a valuable financing option for MSMEs in India. It provides immediate payment for outstanding invoices, accelerates cash flow, reduces financial risk, improves creditworthiness, and helps MSMEs to overcome the challenges of delayed payments and limited access to traditional bank financing. By leveraging receivable financing, Indian MSMEs can expand and scale up their business operations, improve their cash flow management, and position themselves for long-term growth and success.

(The author is the director for business operations of M1xchange)