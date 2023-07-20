Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani Brings 600 Years Of Indian History To New York Museum

The Metropolitan Museum of Art, fondly known as The Met, is set to launch a captivating exhibition titled ‘Early Buddhist Art in India, 200 BCE–400 CE’ on July 21. This highly anticipated exhibit aims to trace the origins of Buddhist art, delving into its historical significance and artistic evolution from the 2nd century BC to the 4th century AD. Made possible with the generous support of Reliance Industries Limited and Nita Ambani, the Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, the exhibition promises to be a remarkable showcase of more than 125 ancient Indian artefacts.

Nita Ambani, a devoted patron of the arts and an ardent supporter of museums, holds a significant position as an Honorary Trustee of The Met, a title she was appointed in 2019. As the first Indian individual to hold this esteemed position, Nita Ambani has been actively involved in promoting Indian art and culture on the global stage, striving to introduce the finest Indian art to audiences worldwide.

Before the exhibition’s official launch, Nita Ambani, along with distinguished personalities from the art world, attended a special preview of the exhibition, titled ‘Tree & Serpent,’ hosted by Max Hollein, The Met’s Marina Kellen French Director. Among the notable figures present were Indian Ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, and US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti. The gathering was graced by John Guy, the Curator of South and Southeast Asian Art and the curator of the exhibition.

For Nita Ambani, the exhibition ‘Tree & Serpent’ holds personal significance, as it represents her roots in India, the birthplace of Buddhism. The exhibition’s focus on early Buddhist art highlights the profound connection between Buddhism and India during the pivotal period from 200 BCE to 400 CE. It presents a unique opportunity for visitors to explore the rich heritage and spiritual significance that Buddhism holds in Indian culture.