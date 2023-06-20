Reliance Group Names Parul Sharma As Group President

The Reliance ADA Group has appointed Parul Sharma as Group President with effect from June, 20, 2023.

As a global communications strategist, Parul brings a rich body of experience to power the Group, and — as Tony’s wife — the continuity to carry forward his formidable legacy.

For nearly 40 years, Tony Jesudasan was the public face of the Reliance Group, its bulwark in Delhi and across the world. Tony passed away in February 2023.

Welcoming Parul to the Reliance ADA Group, Anil Ambani said, “I am pleased that Parul is joining us as Group President. While this is her first professional association with the Group, she has long been a part of the broader Reliance family as Tony’s partner. Our memories of Tony and what he meant for the Group make Parul’s entry all the more special."

Advertisement

Parul Sharma steered the communications strategy for Rupert Murdoch’s ‘Star India’ for 15 years, shaping its corporate image, publicity, and relationships. Prior to that, she was with the German broadcaster ‘Deutsche Welle’, based in Cologne.