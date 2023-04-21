Trends :Income TaxPetrol PricesIT Sector Hiring7th Pay CommissionBank Holiday
Reliance Jio Q4: Net Profit Rises 13% YoY to Rs 4,716 Crore

Reliance Jio Q4 results: Net profit came in at Rs 4,716 crore, rising 13 percent YoY and 2 percent QoQ

Last Updated: April 21, 2023, 18:17 IST

Jio's revenue from operations came in at Rs 23,398 crore, rising 12 percent YoY from Rs 20,901 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. (File Photo)
Reliance Jio Infocomm, the telecom subsidiary of Reliance Industries, reported a net profit of Rs 4,716 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, up 13 percent from the year-ago period. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 4,638 crore in the December 2022 quarter.

Revenue from operations came in at Rs 23,398 crore, rising 12 percent YoY from Rs 20,901 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, Reliance Jio said. Revenue stood at Rs 22,998 crore in Q3FY23.

The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) came in at Rs 12,210 crore, up 2 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 16 percent YoY while EBITDA margin came in at 52.2 percent against 52.5 percent in the previous quarter. EBITDA stood at Rs 10,554 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal year.

DISCLAIMER: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate News18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

