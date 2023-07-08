Trends :SensexFuel Prices IndiaGold Prices IndiaIPOPAN Card
Home » Business » Reliance Strategic Investments Demerger: RIL Fixes July 20 As Record Date

Reliance Strategic Investments Demerger: RIL Fixes July 20 As Record Date

Hitesh Kumar Sethi Appointed MD & CEO; Isha Ambani, Anshuman Thakur Appointed As Non-Executive Directors

Advertisement

Curated By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: July 08, 2023, 17:08 IST

New Delhi, India

Reliance Strategic Investments will allot one fully paid-up equity share of RSIL of face value of Rs 10 each, for every one share of Reliance Industries as of the record date.
Reliance Strategic Investments will allot one fully paid-up equity share of RSIL of face value of Rs 10 each, for every one share of Reliance Industries as of the record date.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has fixed July 20 as the record date to determine the equity shareholders who are entitled to receive shares of Reliance Strategic Investments.

Under the scheme of arrangement, Reliance Strategic Investments will allot one fully paid-up equity share of RSIL of face value of Rs 10 each, for every one share of Reliance Industries as of the record date. RSIL will then be renamed as Jio Financial Services (JFSL).

“In accordance with the terms of the Scheme, Thursday, July 20, 2023 has been fixed as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the equity shareholders of the Company entitled to receive the Resulting Company New Equity Shares," the company said in a BSE filing on Saturday.

Advertisement

According to the filing, the company has also approved the appointment of Hitesh Kumar Sethi as the managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of RSIL for 3 years. The appointment is subject to the approval of company members and RBI, among other approvals as may be required.

The company has also appointed former Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi as additional director on the board of RSIL. Mehrishi was also the 13th Comptroller and Auditor General of India. Sunil Mehta, former MD and CEO of Punjab National Bank, has also been appointed as an additional director on the board.

top videos
  • Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan Wows In Menacing Avatar; Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika, Nayanthara Impress
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Salman Caught Smoking On Camera | Karan Johar Shuts Down Troll | SPKK Catches Up On Second Weekend
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • Moreover, Isha Ambani and Anshuman Thakur have been appointed as non-executive directors, according to the BSE filing.

    Disclaimer:

    Disclaimer:Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Mohammad HarisHaris is Deputy News Editor (Business) at News18.com. He writes on various issue...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: July 08, 2023, 17:08 IST
    last updated: July 08, 2023, 17:08 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App