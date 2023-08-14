Trends :SensexStocks to WatchGold Prices IndiaFDIncome Tax
Home » Business » Retail Inflation Rises To 15-month High Of 7.44% In July: Govt Data

Retail Inflation Rises To 15-month High Of 7.44% In July: Govt Data

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation was at 4.87 in June and 6.71 per cent in July 2022.

Advertisement

Published By: Business Desk

PTI

Last Updated: August 14, 2023, 18:04 IST

New Delhi, India

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation was at 4.87 in June and 6.71 per cent in July 2022. (Representative image)
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation was at 4.87 in June and 6.71 per cent in July 2022. (Representative image)

Retail inflation jumped to a 15-month high of 7.44 per cent in July as prices of vegetables and other food items spiked, according to official data released on Monday.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation was at 4.87 in June and 6.71 per cent in July 2022.

Previously, high inflation was recorded at 7.79 per cent in April 2022.

top videos
  • AP Dhillon's Photos With Lady Love Go Viral: All About Banita Sandhu, Who Debuted With Varun Dhawan

    • The inflation in the food basket was 11.51 per cent in July compared to 4.55 per cent in June and 6.69 per cent in July 2022, as per the data.

    The retail inflation in vegetables year-on-year was 37.43 per cent while the rate of price rise in ’cereals and products’ was 13 per cent, showed the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Business DeskA team of writers and reporters decodes vast terms of personal finance and makin...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: August 14, 2023, 18:04 IST
    last updated: August 14, 2023, 18:04 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App