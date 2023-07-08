Retailers Selling Products Under ODOP Programme Onboarded on Groyyo's E-Commerce Platform

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has collaborated with e-commerce player Groyyo to onboard aggregators selling products under ODOP programme on the platform, an official statement said on Saturday. One District One Product (ODOP) is a programme of the DPIIT to promote unique products of different districts.

DPIIT said that the development would bring an opportunity for the sellers to learn more about product requirements from the buyers and make their products marketable at the global level.

“ODOP programme under DPIIT collaborated with an e-commerce player, Groyyo, to onboard aggregators selling ODOP-identified products on its platform consisting of several categories such as home textiles, home décor," it said.

A diverse collection of artisanal products representing different parts of the country such as ceramics from Bulandshahr in UP, coconut products from Kozhikode in Kerala, kani shawls from Budgam, and bell metal craft from Bastar, Chhattisgarh have already been onboarded on this platform, it said.

Going forward, the categories available on this portal will be expanded to wellness, jewellery, it added.