Reliance AGM 2023: Mukesh Ambani To Remain Chairman & MD for Next 5 Years

Reported By: Aparna Deb
Last Updated: August 28, 2023, 16:03 IST
New Delhi, India
Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries Limited, on Monday addressed the 46th Annual General Meeting. During the event, the RIL Chairman made a slew of key announcements.
Those for those who want to watch the Reliance AGM 2023 can watch it by clicking here.
This AGM closely follows the listing of Jio Financial Services and Qatar Investment Authority’s purchase of a stake in Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL).
1. Digital tools everywhere
2. Green Energy and Green Materials everywhere
3. Financial empowerment, entrepreneurship, and gainful employment everywhere
4. Healthy and responsible consumption everywhere
5. Quality education and healthcare everywhere
In a regulatory filing, the company noted that their appointments were given the nod by the board of directors in the meeting held earlier in the day, and their joining would come into effect following the approval from the shareholders, it added.
- At Reliance, we have deliberately chosen to be in businesses that have large pent-up demand
- RIL’s greatest strength is human assets, not just financial and physical assets
- Greatest value creators are creative brains and purpose driven teams
In partnership with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, we launched a special initiative to empower one million women entrepreneurs across India. Over the next three years, this initiative will support and engage women in farm and non-farm income-generating activities, helping them achieve an annual income of at least Rs 1 lakh.
Reliance Industries closed at Rs 2,436.95 on the NSE, lower by 1.27 percent amid RIL AGM announcements. Trading volumes stood at 6.28 million shares, in-line with 20-day average volume.
We’re on track to cover the entire country by December this year. This makes Jio 5G the fastest-ever 5G rollout of this scale anywhere in the world.
- Reliance has put a firm succession plan in place. Board recommended the appointment of Isha, Akash and Anant Ambani on the board of directors, while Nita Ambani will be stepping down from the board
- JioAirFiber to launch on Ganesh Chaturthi, September 19
- Reliance Retail will be the fastest growing business in revenue and EBITDA
- Jio Financial Services to enter the insurance sector with global partners
- Reliance to set up a battery Gigafactory by 2026 and target of 100 GW renewable energy capacity by 2030
Progressing well to deploy Rs 75,000 cr to build new energy manufacturing ecosystem. ly positioned to offer a practical solution to serious ‘Energy Trilemma’ India faces, says Mukesh Ambani.
Here’s everything that Chairman Mukesh Ambani had to say about RIL’s plan for its energy business.
Focussed on execution of Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga manufacturing Complex At Jamnagar. Our first priority is to deliver a fully-integrated, end-to-end solar photovoltaic cells manufacturing ecosystem.
Mukesh Ambani gives three reasons for his confidence in Jio Financial Services:
1. The digital first architecture will give it an unmatched headstart.
2. This is a highly captial-intensive business and RIL has capitalised JFS with a net worth Rs 1.2 lakh crore (one of the highest capital for any financial services business in the world).
3. It’s being led by KV Kamath, a financial sector veteran, who formerly led ICICI Bank and then, later, the BRICS Bank.
JFS to insurance biz to offer Life, General, and Health insurance products through a seamless digital interface
Jio Financial Services’ partnership with Blackrock (the world’s largest asset management company with over $11 billion in assets) will deliver tech-enabled, affordable and innovative solutions. Blackrock Chairman Larry Fink speaks at RIL AGM.
Reliance Retail Valuation has doubled to Rs 8.28 lakh crore from Rs 4.28 lakh crore in September 2020, says Isha Ambani. Global strategic and marquee investors have shown interest in Reliance Retail. Digital and new commerce sales contributed nearly Rs 50,000 crore in the financial year ending March 2023. Registered customers grew to nearly 25 crore, with over 78 crore footfalls in FY23.
New Commerce business grew phenomenally on back of our omni-channel capabilities. The launch of JioMart on WhatsApp has been a phenomenal success with 9X growth of JioMart customers on WhatsApp since launch in 2022: Isha Ambani
JioMart on-boarded 25,000+ artisans, weavers and micro-entrepreneurs. 1.6 lakh products of artisans from 150+ cities are available on our platforms. We work with 2500+ handloom weavers, covering 50 craft clusters: Isha Ambani
In less than 3 years, the valuation of Reliance Retail has almost doubled, notwithstanding the intervening Covid-19 pandemic. Based on this valuation, Reliance Retail would have ranked among Top 4 companies in India and Top 10 retailers globally: Mukesh Ambani
‘We have built retail business on principle of 4 Cs – Collaboration, Consumer engagement, Creativity, and Care. Collaboration: We reached milestone of partnering >30 lakh merchants. Consumer engagement: We serve 98% of India’s PIN codes, said Isha Amban.
1. The consumer segment, powered by Jio 5G and Jio Bharat.
2. The home segment, turbo charged by Jio AirFiber.
3. The Business segment, with its large untapped potential.
4. Jio Platforms global expansion
- Expanding addressable market to 200 million homes and other premises
- Jio Smart Home service is poised to redefine how we experience and manage our homes
- Announcing the Jio True5G developer platform
- Announcing Jio True 5G lab, facility to accelerate industry transformation
- JioAirFiber will be launched on the occassion of Ganesh Chaturthi, September 19
- With JioAirFiber, we can supercharge this expansion with up to 1.5 lakh connections per day
“Reliance set new records in creating employment for Indians with the addition of 2.6 lakh jobs across all our businesses during the year. The total number of our on-roll employees is nearly 3.9 lakh. The number of indirect livelihood opportunities we have created is many times larger."
We are in a position to move our 4G customers seamlessly to 5G without incurring additional capital expenditure, says Chairman Mukesh Ambani. Jio has transformed from implementers to creators of cutting-edge new technology. Today’s Jio’s 5G rollout is powered by its own, homegrown 5G stack.
I am delighted to report yet another all-around steller performance. RIL’s consolidated revenues stood at Rs 9,74,864 crore, its Ebitda in FY23 was Rs 1,53,920 crore and net profit was Rs 73,670 crore, says Mukesh Ambani during 46th AGM.
“We have set seemingly impossible goals and achieved them," says Chairman Mukesh Ambani. This is comparable to leading businesses across the world, he added.
- This is a new India full of self-confidence
- New Reliance has been a forerunner of the emerging new India
- We have set seemingly impossible goals and achieved them
While chairman Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate is set for its 46th AGM, investors have been eagerly waiting for announcements on the timeline of the initial public offering (IPO) of Reliance Jio, which many brokerages have previously said may not happen this year.
Over the past few years, major groundbreaking declarations from the Ambani conglomerate have consistently been unveiled during the AGM. Consequently, this occasion has assumed a pivotal role on Dalal Street.
The conglomerate has revealed that the Qatar Investment Authority is set to acquire an approximate 1 per cent stake in its retail division. This transaction will place a valuation of $100 billion on the largest retail company in the country.
It is widely anticipated that Ambani will present a strategic plan for the financial services sector, building upon the recent $300 million collaborative agreement with BlackRock, the world’s largest asset management firm. This partnership is geared towards establishing a digital-centric approach, with the goal of making investment solutions accessible to a broader range of Indian investors.
During the announcement of the financial results for the June quarter, Reliance Jio expressed its commitment to achieving a nationwide 5G rollout across India by the end of this year, as reiterated during the Annual General Meeting (AGM). Moreover, shareholders are keen to gain insights into the company’s investment strategies for the present year and the specific areas of concentration for its expansion endeavors.
Investors are anticipating the introduction of the fixed wireless access device named Jio Airfiber. According to reports, it is expected that the official launch will occur during the festive quarter.
