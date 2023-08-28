RIL AGM 2023: Reliance Added 2.6 Lakh Jobs, Spent Rs 1,271 Crore on CSR, Announces Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Limited created 2.6 lakh new jobs across businesses this year and spent Rs 1,271 crore on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) ventures, Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced at the RIL annual general meeting on Monday.

“What gives me immense satisfaction is our contribution to employment creation, which is India’s Number 1 necessity. Reliance set new records in creating employment for Indians with the addition of 2.6 lakh jobs across all our businesses during the year. The total number of our on-roll employees is nearly 3.9 lakh. The number of indirect livelihood opportunities we have created is many times larger," Ambani said.

“Reliance also made the highest Corporate Social Responsibility spending of Rs 1,271 crore… In essence, Reliance maintained its leading position in terms of revenues, profits, exports, market value, capital expenditure, employment generation, contribution to the exchequer, as well as social responsibility spending and impact."

The RIL Chairman also announced that the company has cumulatively invested $150 billion in the last 10 years, the biggest by any Indian corporate. Reliance, Ambani said, has been the forerunner of emerging new India. “We have set seemingly impossible goals and achieved them," he said.

“I am delighted to report yet another year of stellar all-round performance. Reliance’s consolidated revenues stood at Rs 9,74,864 crore. Reliance’s EBITDA for FY23 was Rs 1,53,920 crore, while the net profit was Rs 73,670 crore. Reliance’s exports for the year jumped 33.4% to Rs 3.4 lakh crore. We accounted for over 9.3% of India’s merchandise exports, up from 8.4% last year," Ambani said in his speech.

“In FY23, Reliance’s contribution to the National Exchequer stood at Rs 1,77,173 crore. This included an increase in Direct and Indirect Taxes of over Rs 16,639 crore."