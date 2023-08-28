Trends :Reliance AGM 2023SensexStocks to WatchFuel Prices IndiaGold Prices India
RIL AGM 2023: RIL Posts Rs 73,670 Crore Net Profit For FY23, Revenue At Rs 9.75 Lakh Crore

RIL AGM 2023: Reliance's exports for FY23 jumps 33.4 per cent to Rs 3.4 lakh crore

Last Updated: August 28, 2023, 14:49 IST

RIL AGM 2023: Mukesh Ambani addresses shareholders.
RIL AGM 2023: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Monday, August 28, said RIL has cumulatively invested more than $150 billion in the last 10 years, higher than any corporate in India. He said RIL posted a net profit of Rs 73,670 crore for the financial year 2022-23.

Addressing the company’s 46th annual general meeting, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani said, “I am delighted to report yet another all-round steller performance. RIL’s consolidated revenues stood at Rs 9,74,864 crore, its Ebitda in FY23 was Rs 1,53,920 crore and net profit was Rs 73,670 crore, says Mukesh Ambani during 46th AGM."

Reliance’s exports for the year jumped 33.4 per cent to Rs 3.4 lakh crore. The company accounted for over 9.3 per cent of India’s merchandise exports, up from 8.4 per cent last year.

In FY23, Reliance’s contribution to the National Exchequer stood at Rs 1,77,173 crore. This included an increase in direct and indirect taxes of over Rs 16,639 crore. Reliance also made the highest corporate social responsibility spending of Rs 1,271 crore.

    • The RIL AGM comes days after listing of Jio Financial Services, previously known as Reliance Strategic Investment.

    Disclaimer:Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

    first published: August 28, 2023, 14:49 IST
    last updated: August 28, 2023, 14:49 IST
