RIL AGM 2023 | Time for All in Biz Community to Work as Grand Coalition to Transform India: Mukesh Ambani

Now is the time for everyone in the business community to work together as a grand coalition to transform India into a fully developed nation by 2047, said Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani on Monday while addressing the company’s 46th annual general meeting (AGM).

The new Reliance has been a forerunner of the emerging new India, he said. “With soaring ambition, we have set seemingly impossible goals and achieved them. This is evident from the fact that Reliance has cumulatively invested more than $150 billion in the last 10 years — higher than any other corporate in India, and comparable to the leading businesses across the world," Ambani said.

RIL has shown a ceaseless spirit of innovation by offering customers products and services of the highest quality at prices among the lowest in the world, he said.

This can be seen from the fact that Reliance’s businesses and philanthropic initiatives have enhanced the quality of life as well as the ease of living of hundreds of millions of Indians, Ambani added.

“We have shown impeccable execution capabilities by consistently delivering on all our plans. This can be seen from the fact that Reliance has executed its projects — however big, complex, and difficult — well before time, and at lower costs than global benchmarks," he said at the RIL AGM 2023.

The best way to describe this new Reliance is that it has now become a new-age technology company with distinctive capabilities, said Ambani. “Today we are a net producer of technology, a large-scale deployer of technology, as well as a democratiser of technology," he said. “These achievements are a testament to our faith in India, to the unlimited India opportunity, and to the boundless Indian talent."

What is true about Reliance is equally true about scores of other Indian enterprises ─ leading corporates as well as start-ups, said Ambani at the RIL AGM 2023.