Roadies-Themed Luxury Resort Launched in Ahmedabad; Roadies Rostel To Expand Network

Roostels India on Monday launched Roadies Rostel in Ahmedabad, a unique holiday staycation based on the theme of the reality show Roadies. The company said it marks a significant milestone for the company as it plans to expand its footprint in at least 15 more locations across the country. The launch event was attended by popular actor Sonu Sood.

“Through Roadies Rostel, in partnership with Leisure ARC, guests can look forward to an immersive experience and unmatched hospitality. They can also participate in various adventure sports and leisure activities. The Ahmedabad resort also has 17 Roadies-themed rooms that have been specially designed, keeping the needs of today’s travellers in mind," according to a statement.

First launched in Ahmedabad by Roostels India in collaboration with Viacom18 Consumer Products, Roadies Rostel has set an ambitious target of opening 15 such Roadies-themed hotels in prominent holiday locations by the end of this financial year. These holiday destinations include Bengaluru, Shimla, Manali, Kasauli and Goa. The company is also looking at garnering gross revenue to the tune of Rs 100 crore.

Along with Sonu Sood, the launch event in Ahmedabad was attended by Roadies Karm Ya Kaand Insiders Abhimanyu Raghav and Shreya Kalra, ex-Roadies Nandini and Sapna Malik, Colors Gujarati artists Arman Kotak aka Akash Pandya from Rashi Rikshawwali, and Swara Soni aka Vaishaki Shah from Moti Baa Ni Nani Vahu.

Aditya Kushwaha, founder and chairman of Roostels India, said, “These are exciting times for the hospitality industry that is witnessing a strong uptick post-COVID-19. With Roadies Rostel, we are offering a one-of-its-kind holiday experience in India. All our resorts, including the one in Ahmedabad, are creatively designed to suit the needs of the new-age millennial traveller and fulfil their quest for thrill and adventure. We see Roadies Rostel along with Viacom18 Consumer Products furthering our endeavour to provide an exceptional experience to our guests."

Sachin Puntambekar, business head (consumer products) at Viacom18, said, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of Roadies Rostel in Ahmedabad. This is a significant first step in the journey of Roadies Rostel and we look forward to redefining the boundaries of hospitality and bringing the spirit of Roadies to the realm of travel and backpacking."