Rooter Partners with Mountain Dew to Bring Hottest Gaming Action to Your Screen with Dew Clutch Crew

Rooter, India’s leading gaming and e-sports content company, has partnered with Mountain Dew to launch a high adrenaline campaign called ‘Dew Clutch Crew’. Running between February 8-26, the content activation will see a non-stop showcase of strategic thinking, quick reflexes and nail-biting ‘Clutch Moments’ as India’s top Free Fire creators bring an exciting streaming series on the Rooter App and YouTube channel.

“The campaign is built on the concept of Clutch - that in-game moment where a player may face-off from a position of disadvantage, but with bold action can tilt odds. The courage that fuels this moment resonates perfectly with Mountain Dew’s positioning - ‘Darr ke Aage Jeet Hai’, stoking the idea of creating a crew of gamers who can showcase it through their gameplay," Rooter said in a statement.

Piyush Kumar, founder and CEO of Rooter, said, “Bringing engaging and immersive content onto the platform has been at the core of building community experiences at Rooter. With Dew Clutch Crew, our fans get to be in the thick of high-octane gaming action — watching, playing and streaming alongside their favourite creators and sharing their Clutch stories."

He added that as the ultimate Clutch fuel, Mountain Dew is the perfect partner to realise synergies with a gaming ecosystem like ours. “We are confident that our association will become the template for successful and sustainable integrations on Rooter for brands, creators and viewers alike."

Vineet Sharma, category director of Mountain Dew, PepsiCo India, said, “We are thrilled to take our #ConquerwithCourage campaign to the Gaming Universe with Rooter. Dew as the courage fuel, encourages youth to overcome challenges and conquer them with courage, whether in life or in a game. Clutch moment in gaming is the perfect #ConquerwithCourage moment, where the players overcome the odds against them with courage and win."

He added that Dew is excited to partner with Rooter in celebrating this courage moment in the gaming universe. Dew will continue to promote the growth and recognition of gaming – a key passion point amongst the youth today.

Hari Krishnan, publicis content practice head, said, “With a powerful brand expression ‘Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai’, our task was to identify moments in gaming culture that would intersect with Mountain Dew’s brand promise. Our platform insights enabled us to activate ‘Clutch Moments’ at scale across the gaming ecosystem for Mountain Dew, to connect and engage gaming enthusiasts, both players and viewers alike."

