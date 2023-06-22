Rs 1 lakh Invested In This Multibagger IT Stock Would Have Turned Into Rs 18 Lakh In Three Years

Aurionpro Solutions Ltd, an IT solutions provider, is under radar these days as the stock of the company is on a gaining spree since the last few weeks. The stock is trading at a record high in the last few sessions. In 7 of the last 10 sessions till Thursday, June 22, the stock has closed with gains. Shares of the company have gained 23 percent in the last ten sessions.

On Tuesday, June 22, the IT company shares were locked in a 5% upper circuit at Rs 1060.6 apiece on BSE after the company’s board approved a proposal to raise Rs 70.4 crore.

Aurionpro Solutions’ stock has experienced an impressive growth of more than 1700% in the past three years, making it a highly lucrative investment. On June 12, 2020, the stock closed at Rs 56, but on June 22, 2023, it reached Rs 1,027.5 per share on the BSE. This remarkable growth means that if someone had invested Rs 1 lakh in the company’s shares three years ago, their investment would have multiplied to Rs 18.34 lakh today.

The company’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 85, signaling that it is in the overbought territory. With a beta of 1.4, the stock has exhibited significant volatility over the past year. Additionally, Aurionpro Solutions’ shares are trading above the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day, moving averages indicating a positive trend.

Aurionpro Solutions’ stock has experienced a remarkable growth of 234% over the past three years while it has surged nearly 200% so far this year.

As of March 2023, seven promoters collectively owned a 33% stake in the company, while the remaining 67% stake was held by 13,099 public shareholders. Among the public shareholders, 12,234 individuals held a stake of 16.34%, with investments up to Rs 2 lakh. By the end of March 2023, only 54 shareholders possessed more than Rs 2 lakh in the company, which accounted for 17.14% of the total shareholding.