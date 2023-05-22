Rs 1 Lakh Investment In This Stock Turns To Rs 13 Lakh In Only 3 Years

The Indian share market is price sensitive, which means it is highly vulnerable to exterior shocks and even a small disturbance in the domestic or overseas environment can bring about a multiplier effect on Indian markets. However, there have been some companies that have managed to ignore the global and domestic economic uncertainties and perform exceptionally well, giving tremendous profit returns to their investors over a long-term period.

One such stock is Genesys International Ltd, which provides geographic information services, comprising remote sensing, location navigation mapping, cartography, data conversion, and photogrammetry, along with 3D geomaterials and other computer-based related services.

Genesys International is a small-cap company having a market capitalization of Rs 1,333 crore, and its shares ended 1.71 percent higher on the BSE at Rs 353.45 per piece on Wednesday.

Advertisement

This is one of those stocks that have made its investors rich over a long period of time. Investors turned richer even after putting in only a small amount of money in this stock, thanks to the scrip’s tremendous growth curve, as the stock rallied over 1,201.8 percent in the past three years.

This means that if an investor bought shares of Genesys International worth Rs 1 lakh three years ago, their investment value would have soared to an amount of Rs 13.01 lakh as on May 22, 2023.

Compared to Genesys International’s stellar stock price rally, its peers have underperformed in the last three years. Sasken Tech’s shares have jumped 120.4 percent in the past 3 years, and Subex’s shares have zoomed 339.19 percent during this period.

Further, Genesis International’s shares have not been performing very well on a year-to-date basis or even in the past one year, as its shares have declined 24.5 percent so far in the year 2023 and have slashed over 38 percent in a year’s period.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, six promoters held a 39.71 percent stake in the small-cap company, while a total of 7,416 public shareholders held a 60.29 percent stake in it.