Credit Card Freedom: Here's How To Link RuPay Credit Card On UPI

RuPay credit cards on UPI offer a convenient and digitally integrated experience throughout the credit card lifecycle for customers. Users can enjoy the convenience and increased usability of their credit cards, while merchants can benefit from increased consumption by becoming part of the credit ecosystem through the acceptance of credit cards using asset-lite QR codes.

Now, RuPay Credit cards can be directly linked to a UPI ID, ensuring secure and safe payment transactions.

At present, the following banks are live for linking RuPay Credit Cards on UPI: Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Indian Bank, HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank.

Currently, customers can link their RuPay credit cards on UPI through BHIM, Mobikwik, and Paytm apps. Other applications are also upgrading their technology platforms to enable credit card linking on UPI.

Here’s how you can link your RuPay Credit Card to UPI:

Download the BHIM/PhonePe/Paytm/Mobikwik app from the Google Play Store for Android users or the App Store for iOS users.

Complete the registration process.

Select your bank from the drop-down list.

Choose the RuPay credit card you wish to link from the list of credit cards associated with your mobile number.

Proceed to generate a UPI PIN.

To generate a UPI PIN for your Credit Card:

Select the Credit Card from the linked credit card accounts and choose the “Set UPI PIN" option from the dropdown menu.

Enter the last 6 digits of your RuPay Credit Card number and the expiry date.

Follow the provided steps to complete the process.

Currently only RuPay credit cards can be linked on UPI. Visa or Mastercard Credit Cards cannot be linked.

You can make credit card bill payments using UPI. Simply use the linked savings account from the BHIM App. For recurring bill payments, you can register for UPI AutoPay.

You can use your RuPay credit card for UPI transactions. By registering your RuPay credit card on the BHIM UPI app, similar to the process of linking a savings account, you can use it for payments at any merchant.

Only merchant payments are allowed using the RuPay credit card linked to UPI apps.

To activate UPI on your RuPay Credit Card: