RuPay Credit Card UPI Linking: Here Are Easy Steps to Link RuPay Credit Card to UPI ID

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last year allowed the linking of RuPay credit cards to Unified Payments Interface (UPI). With this, users can make day-to-day UPI transactions using their RuPay credit cards.

Earlier, customers could use either their savings account or debit card to make a UPI payment. Now RuPay credit cards can also be linked to UPI and users can make payments through UPI applications such as Paytm, PhonePe, and Google Pay.

How to link your RuPay credit card to UPI Id

Step – 1 Download the BHIM UPI app on your mobile from the Google PlayStore or App Store.

Step – 2 Sign up or login in if you already have an account.

Step – 2 Click on ‘Bank account’ and chose the plus sign to add an account. You will be given two options – Bank account and Credit Card. Click on credit card.

Step – 3 Now choose the bank which has issued the credit card you are using.

Step – 4 Select the RuPay credit card you want to link to your UPI Id and click on ‘Confirm’.

Step – 5 Set up your UPI PIN to start making transactions.

How to pay using your RuPay credit card through UPI?

Step – 1 Scan any merchant UPI QR code using your mobile phone and enter the amount you want to pay.

Step – 2 Select your RuPay credit card and enter your UPI PIN to complete the payment.

Step – 3 View your transaction history for more details regarding the payment.

What is the transaction limit for RuPay credit card UPI payments?

According to the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), transactions done through this method will have the same transfer limit as any other UPI transaction. At present, a user can transfer a maximum of Rs 1 lakh in a day through UPI.

Which RuPay credit cards can you link to UPI?

Several lenders allow customers to ink their RuPay credit card to UPI. These include Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, Indian Bank, PNB National Bank, Union Bank, Yes Bank, IDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank. It must be noted that the minimum joining fee and other schemes offered by the credit card issuer can be different.

