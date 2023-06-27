Trends :SensexFuel Prices IndiaGold Prices IndiaLayoffsReal Estate
Home » Business » Rupee Edges Up 1 Paisa To 82.03 Amid Weak Dollar, Stocks Rally

Rupee Edges Up 1 Paisa To 82.03 Amid Weak Dollar, Stocks Rally

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened higher at 82.02 and later moved in a narrow band of 81.95 to 82.03 during the day.

Advertisement

Published By: Namit Singh Sengar

PTI

Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 16:50 IST

New Delhi, India

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped 0.10 per cent to 102.58.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped 0.10 per cent to 102.58.

The rupee edged up 1 paisa to settle at 82.03 (provisional) against the US dollar in a listless trade on Tuesday amid a weak greenback in overseas markets and a rally in domestic equities.

While concerns over interest rate hikes in the US and geopolitical worries capped gains in the local unit, a weak US currency in the global markets and a fall in crude oil prices supported the rupee, analysts said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened higher at 82.02 and later moved in a narrow band of 81.95 to 82.03 during the day.

Advertisement

The local currency settled at the day’s low level of 82.03 (provisional) against the US dollar, reflecting a gain of 1 paisa over the last close.

The rupee had declined by 8 paise to close at 82.04 on Monday.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped 0.10 per cent to 102.58.

The greenback showed some weakness ahead of the release of US data that may have some bearing on the timing of further rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

Global crude oil benchmark Brent crude retreated 1.5 per cent to USD 73.07 per barrel ahead of the release of the US oil stocks data later in the day.

top videos
  • Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra's Social Media PDA Post Marriage Has The Internet In A Meltdown
  • Lust Stories 2 Set For Premiere | Will Sequel To 2018 Film Give Another Kiara-esque Success Story?
  • Ravi Kishan's Daughter Ishita Shukla To Join Defence Forces | Star Kids Who Defied Nepotism Debate
  • Kiara Advani's Electrifying Red Bodycon Dress Stuns Husband Sidharth Malhotra & The Internet Alike
  • Disha Patani's Deadlift Video Is The Fitness Motivation We Need | Why Weight Training Is Important

    • In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex rebounded 446.03 points to settle at 63,416.03 points, while the broader Nifty climbed 126.20 points to close at 18,817.40 points.

    Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) were net sellers in the capital market on Monday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 409.43 crore, according to exchange data.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Namit Singh SengarNamit is Senior Sub Editor in the business vertical of News18.com. With over fiv...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: June 27, 2023, 16:50 IST
    last updated: June 27, 2023, 16:50 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App