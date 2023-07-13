Trends :SensexFuel Prices IndiaFuel Prices IndiaGold Prices IndiaInflation
Home » Business » Rupee Gains 10 Paise To Close At 82.08 Against US Dollar

Rupee Gains 10 Paise To Close At 82.08 Against US Dollar

On Wednesday, the rupee had closed at 82.18 against the dollar.

Advertisement

Curated By: Namit Singh Sengar

PTI

Last Updated: July 13, 2023, 16:37 IST

New Delhi, India

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.20 per cent to 99.99. (Representative image)
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.20 per cent to 99.99. (Representative image)

The rupee strengthened further by 10 paise to close at 82.08 against the US dollar on Thursday, marking its fourth straight session of gain following a firm trend in domestic equities and a weak greenback against major crosses overseas.

However, strengthening crude prices in the international market restricted the upside move in the local unit, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened sharply up at 81.98 against the US dollar. It lost some ground later to settle at 82.08 (provisional), up by 10 paise over the previous close.

During the session, the domestic unit witnessed an intra-day high of 81.95 and a low of 82.14. This is the fourth straight day of rise for the rupee, during which it has gained 53 paise.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, the rupee had closed at 82.18 against the dollar.

"…at opening the rupee broke above 82 but witnessed some profit booking thereafter as secondary capital markets witnessed selling or profit booking from all time high in Nifty and closing near 19,413.

"The rupee found broad support from Dollar weakness, which now trades below USD 100 after CPI data in the US came lower than expected at 3 per cent against 3.1 per cent, sending strong support to rupee buyers," Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst at LKP Securities, said.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.20 per cent to 99.99.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.09 per cent to USD 80.18 per barrel.

top videos
  • Rohit Shetty All Praises For Atlee's 'Jawan' Prevue, Wants To Work With SRK, Salman | EXCLUSIVE
  • Alia Bhatt To Join YRF Spyverse? | SRK's Pathaan Beats Baahubali | Rashmika, Vijay Spotted Together
  • Kriti Sanon & Her Trainer Attempt The 'Hanging Core Challenge'; Know How You Too Can Ace It
  • Breastplates Are Back? How Uorfi Javed, Sonam Kapoor, Zendaya, Others Went Risque With The Bold Look
  • Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 Sent To Censor Board Panel To Avoid Adipurush-like Controversy? EXPLAINED

    • On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex closed 164.99 points or 0.25 per cent higher at 65,558.89. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 29.45 points or 0.15 per cent to 19,413.75.

    Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) emerged as net sellers in the capital markets on Wednesday as they sold shares worth Rs 1,242.44 crore, according to exchange data.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Namit Singh SengarNamit is Senior Sub Editor in the business vertical of News18.com. With over fiv...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: July 13, 2023, 16:31 IST
    last updated: July 13, 2023, 16:37 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App