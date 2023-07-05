SAIL Clocks Best-Ever Q1 Performance in Production, Sales; Details Here

State-owned Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) has achieved record-breaking performance in the first quarter of the financial year 2023-24 (Q1 FY24) in terms of production and sales, according to an official statement.

“The production of hot metal, crude steel, and saleable steel of 5.037 million tonnes (MT), 4.667 MT, and 4.405 MT, respectively, marked the best ever first quarter results. These figures represent a remarkable growth of 7 per cent, 8 per cent, and 8 per cent, respectively, in comparison to the previous best," according to the statement.