SAIL Clocks Best-Ever Q1 Performance in Production, Sales; Details Here

SAIL also attains its highest-ever sales performance in the first quarter by achieving a sales volume of 3.9 MT

Reported By: Mohammad Haris

Last Updated: July 05, 2023, 18:17 IST

New Delhi, India

Check Steel Authority of India Ltd's performance in Q1 FY24.
Check Steel Authority of India Ltd's performance in Q1 FY24.

State-owned Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) has achieved record-breaking performance in the first quarter of the financial year 2023-24 (Q1 FY24) in terms of production and sales, according to an official statement.

“The production of hot metal, crude steel, and saleable steel of 5.037 million tonnes (MT), 4.667 MT, and 4.405 MT, respectively, marked the best ever first quarter results. These figures represent a remarkable growth of 7 per cent, 8 per cent, and 8 per cent, respectively, in comparison to the previous best," according to the statement.

    • It also said SAIL also attained its highest-ever sales performance in the first quarter by achieving a sales volume of 3.9 MT, thereby marking a growth of around 24 per cent over the CPLY.

    “This record-breaking performance by SAIL has come up in the light of its continued focus on maximising capacity utilisation and meeting the customer demands," SAIL said.

    first published: July 05, 2023, 18:17 IST
    last updated: July 05, 2023, 18:17 IST
