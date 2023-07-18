Salman Khan To Priyanka Chopra, Bollywood Icons Who Rake In Massive Returns From Commercial Properties

While Bollywood stars earn substantial amounts from their film careers, many also venture into other businesses for additional income. Real estate investments, particularly in commercial properties, have proven to be lucrative for these celebrities. With rising rental yields, Bollywood actors and actresses have made smart investments in the commercial real estate sector, securing significant returns. Let’s explore some notable stars who have found success in this domain.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan, the renowned superstar, has not only delivered blockbuster films but also made astute real estate investments. Reports suggest that he has leased around 27,650 square feet of space in Mumbai to TNSI Retail Private Limited. This investment is expected to generate a monthly rent of approximately Rs 89.6 lakh from 2022 onwards, showcasing Salman’s keen business acumen.

Karan Johar

Famed director Karan Johar has also ventured into the commercial real estate market, securing steady returns through rentals. Under the banner of Dharma Productions, he has leased out two commercial properties, fetching monthly rents of Rs 17.56 lakh and Rs 6.15 lakh respectively. Karan’s prudent investments in commercial spaces highlight his financial acumen beyond the realm of filmmaking.

Ajay Devgn

Versatile Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has demonstrated his business acumen through significant real estate investments. Recent reports reveal that he purchased a five-office unit in Mumbai for Rs 45 crore, positioning himself to reap substantial returns in the future. Ajay’s foray into commercial real estate reflects his astute financial planning and recognition of the potential in this sector.

Suniel Shetty

Well-known Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty boasts an impressive real estate portfolio, comprising a grand mansion in a prime Mumbai location, as well as multiple holiday homes in Mumbai and Goa. These investments offer him considerable returns, highlighting Suniel’s strategic approach to diversifying his assets and capitalizing on lucrative real estate opportunities.