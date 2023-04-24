Trends :Stock MarketPetrol PricesEPFOAadhaarFD
Home » Business » Sanofi India Declares Dividend Of Rs 377 Per Share, Check Record Date And Other Details

The company has said that it will pay the dividend amount to eligible shareholders on or after May 22, 2023.

Curated By: Business Desk

Last Updated: April 25, 2023, 10:01 IST

Delhi, India

Sanofi India’s shares ended with a gain of 0.55 percent on Monday at Rs 5,989.5 per piece on the BSE.
Pharmaceutical company Sanofi India Ltd has announced a total dividend of Rs 377 for each share held by the company’s shareholders. The payout will include a final dividend of Rs 194 and a special dividend of Rs 183 per share for the financial year 2022.

The record date for the dividend was set as April 29, 2023. This means that the company’s shares will turn ex-dividend this week, a day prior to its record date, that is on Friday, April 28.

In decoding record date and ex-dividend dates, it is important to know that whenever a company issues a dividend, it sets a record date, which is the date on which the company sees how many of its shareholders are eligible to receive the dividend benefit. The ex-dividend date is usually one day before the record date.

Only investors who have bought shares of the company till this date are eligible to receive the dividend as on the record date.

Sanofi India’s shares ended with a gain of 0.55 percent on Monday at Rs 5,989.5 per piece on the BSE. The stock opened higher on BSE on Tuesday and the shares were trading at Rs 6,000 apiece, up 0.13%, on BSE at 9:44 am.

The stock has risen more than 4.5 percent in the past one month and has surged 21% in the last five years’ period. Sanofi India’s shares have given returns of 1,954 percent in the past 20 years, making its investors extremely rich over the long term.

Sanofi India Ltd is a leading global player in the healthcare and pharmaceuticals space. The company manufactures medicines for cardiovascular diseases, thrombotic diseases, metabolic disorders, oncology, disorders of the central nervous system, internal medicine and vaccines. The company’s product portfolio includes the brands like Clexane, Cardace, Daonil, Lantus, Taxotere, Soframycin, Combiflam, Arava and Lasix among others.

first published: April 24, 2023, 07:00 IST
last updated: April 25, 2023, 10:01 IST
