Trends :SensexFuel Prices IndiaGold Prices IndiaLayoffsReal Estate
Home » Business » SAT Stays Sebi's Order Restraining IIFL Securities From Taking Up New Clients

SAT Stays Sebi's Order Restraining IIFL Securities From Taking Up New Clients

In an order uploaded on its website on Wednesday, the appellate tribunal has stayed the order passed by Sebi.

Advertisement

Published By: Namit Singh Sengar

PTI

Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 14:41 IST

New Delhi, India

The capital markets regulator, on June 19, prohibited IIFL Securities from taking up new clients for two years for alleged mis-utilisation of client funds.
The capital markets regulator, on June 19, prohibited IIFL Securities from taking up new clients for two years for alleged mis-utilisation of client funds.

In an interim relief to IIFL Securities, the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has stayed market regulator Sebi’s order that banned the broking house from onboarding new clients for two years. The order came after IIFL Securities, earlier known as India Infoline Ltd, filed an appeal against the order passed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

In an order uploaded on its website on Wednesday, the appellate tribunal has stayed the order passed by Sebi.

The matter has been listed for final disposal on August 23.

Advertisement

The capital markets regulator, on June 19, prohibited IIFL Securities from taking up new clients for two years for alleged mis-utilisation of client funds.

In its order, Sebi found that IIFL failed to segregate its own funds from clients’ funds, misused the funds of its credit balance clients for settlement of its proprietary trades as well as the trades of its debit balance clients from April 2011 to June 2014, and the said violations were again noticed during March 2017 inspection for the period of FY 2015-16 and 2016-17.

top videos
  • Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra Steal The Thunder At SatyaPrem Ki Katha Screening | Kartik Aaryan
  • Dharmendra Publically Apologises To Hema Malini, Esha & Ahana After Karan Deol's Wedding; But Why?
  • Bhumi Pednekar Spotted With Rumoured Beau | Adipurush Actor Defends Film | Madonna's Health Critical
  • Ileana D’Cruz Is Experiencing Pregnancy fatigue During Third Trimester | Know How To Cope With It
  • Kiara Advani's Electrifying Red Bodycon Dress Stuns Husband Sidharth Malhotra & The Internet Alike

    • The order came after the Sebi conducted multiple inspections of the books of account of IIFL for the period April 2011 to January 2017.

    IIFL had earlier stated that the Sebi’s order does not affect the company’s existing business with the existing clients. In May 2022, the regulator imposed a penalty of Rs 1 crore on IIFL Securities for misusing client funds.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Namit Singh SengarNamit is Senior Sub Editor in the business vertical of News18.com. With over fiv...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: June 28, 2023, 14:41 IST
    last updated: June 28, 2023, 14:41 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App