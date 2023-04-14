Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Buy Gold At Rs 3,000 Discount, Making Charges Also See Up To 40% Off

Gold Discount On Akshaya Tritiya 2023: India is the largest importer of gold, which mainly caters to the demand of the jewellery industry. Its imports in India during April 2022-February 2023 stood at $31.8 billion. Akshaya Tritiya, which is on April 22, is one of the biggest festivals for the jewellery industry in India and is believed to be an auspicious day for starting new ventures, buying gold, and investing in property. On this occasion, jewellers are offering discounts on gold prices and its making charges.

PP Jewellers is giving a 40 per cent discount on making charges on all gold jewellery, while RK Jewellers in Delhi is offering 24K gold at just Rs 59,900 as against the actual market rate of Rs 63,000 on April 22 and 23. Apart from this, jewellers are also showcasing unique diamond bridal jewellery and many other unique collections this Akshaya Tritiya.

Pawan Gupta, director of PP Jewellers, said, “We are expecting good sales on this promising day. We believe Akshaya Tritiya sales should overcome the obstacle of price hikes. In India, gold has a strong economic connotation associated with auspicious festivals, and millions of people would customarily acquire gold on Akshaya Tritiya, at the very least making a token purchase. Keeping this in mind, we are giving a 40 per cent discount on making charges on all gold jewellery."

He added that the gold retail industry has expanded beyond just gold purchases to include other categories such as diamond and polki jewellery, hence it is giving 40 per cent discount on making charges of all diamond jewellery also.

Rohan Sharma, managing director of RK Jewellers South Extension-2, said, “With our exciting offers and discounts, this Akshaya Tritiya is the perfect opportunity to indulge in luxury and elevate your style quotient. So, come and explore our stunning collection, and add a touch of glamour to your festivities."

He said RK Jewellers is offering exclusive offers on 24 carat gold coins this Akshaya Tritiya. For two days only, on the April 22 and 23 this year, we are offering the lowest gold rate on gold coins in the market.

“With our special Akshaya Tritiya discount, you can purchase 24K gold coins at just Rs 59,900, which is significantly lower than the actual gold rate of Rs 63,000. GST is extra."

Eshwar Surana, managing director of Raj Diamonds, said, “Akshaya Tritiya is among one of the biggest jewellery-buying festivals in India. There has been a positive sentiment in the market in recent times and we expect it to continue because of pent-up demand for jewellery and a recovery in discretionary spending among customers."

He added that he is increasingly seeing a preference for larger diamonds with an excellent cut grade that is masterfully crafted and precisely cut to create maximum sparkle and brilliance.

“We will also be showcasing unique diamond bridal jewellery and many other unique collections this Akshaya Tritiya from April 12-21 to cater to the demand rush and will give our customers an enthralling experience of diamond jewellery purchase. Just like every year, we are hopeful and positive that the coming season will be fruitful for the industry, setting new milestones. Overall, we are estimating that there will be a 20 - 25 percent growth in value terms over last year and will surpass our sales expectations," Surana said.

On Thursday, the gold price jumped stood at Rs 61,280 per 10 grams in the national capital, according to HDFC Securities. The yellow metal had closed at Rs 60,940 per 10 grams in the previous trade. Silver also zoomed Rs 1,110 to Rs 77,150 per kilogramme.

