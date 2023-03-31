Bank FD: ICICI Bank vs PNB vs HDFC Bank; Check Comparison of Latest Interest Rates

Several banks, including SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and SBI, have raised their interest rates on both deposits and loans multiple times in the recent past due to the back-to-back repo rate hikes by RBI. The RBI MPC will again meet next week to decide on the interest rate hike. As the banks have raise their FD interest rates, these have become attractive now. Here’s the comparison of fixed deposit (FD) interest rates:

The RBI MPC in February raised the key repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.50 per cent. With this, it has raised the repo rate six times by 250 basis points in total since May 2022.

Advertisement

Here’s the comparison of the current fixed deposit (FD) interest rates offered by three lenders ICICI Bank, PNB, HDFC Bank and on deposits below Rs 2 crore:

Here are the latest interest rates on fixed deposits below Rs 2 crore at ICICI Bank (effective February 24, 2022):

7 days to 14 days: For General Public - 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.50 per cent

15 days to 29 days: For General Public - 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.50 per cent

30 days to 45 days: For General Public - 3.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.00 per cent

46 days to 60 days: For General Public - 4.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.75 per cent

61 days to 90 days: For General Public - 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.00 per cent

Advertisement

91 days to 120 days: For General Public - 4.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.25 per cent

121 days to 150 days: For General Public - 4.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.25 per cent

151 days to 184 days: For General Public - 4.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.25 per cent

185 days to 210 days: For General Public - 5.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.25 per cent

Advertisement

211 days to 270 days: For General Public - 5.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.25 per cent

271 days to 289 days: For General Public - 6.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.50 per cent

290 days to less than 1 year: For General Public - 6.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.50 per cent

1 year to 389 days: For General Public - 6.70 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.20 per cent

Advertisement

390 days to less than 15 months: For General Public - 6.70 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.20 per cent

15 months to less than 18 months: For General Public - 7.10 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.60 per cent

18 months to 2 years: For General Public - 7.10 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.60 per cent

2 years 1 day to 3 years: For General Public - 7.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.50 per cent

Advertisement

3 years 1 day to 5 years: For General Public - 7.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.50 per cent

5 years 1 day to 10 years: For General Public - 6.90 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.50 per cent.

Latest interest rates on fixed deposits less than Rs 2 crore at HDFC Bank (per annum), effective from February 21, 2023:

7 days to 14 days: For General Public - 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.50 per cent

15 days to 29 days: For General Public - 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.50 per cent

30 days to 45 days: For General Public - 3.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.00 per cent

46 days to 60 days: For General Public - 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.00 per cent

61 days to 89 days: For General Public - 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.00 per cent

90 days to less than equal to 6 months: For General Public - 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.00 per cent

6 months 1 day to less than 9 months: For General Public - 5.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.25 per cent

9 months 1 day to less than 1 year: For General Public - 6.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.50 per cent

1 Year to less than 15 months: For General Public - 6.60 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.10 per cent

15 months to less than 18 months: For General Public - 7.10 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.60 per cent

18 months 1 day to less than 21 months: For General Public - 7.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.50 per cent

21 months to 2 years: For General Public - 7.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.50 per cent

2 years 1 day to 3 years: For General Public - 7.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.50 per cent

3 years 1 day to 5 years: For General Public - 7.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.50 per cent

5 years 1 day to 10 years: For General Public - 7.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.50 per cent.

Latest interest rates on fixed deposits below Rs 2 crore at the Punjab National Bank (per annum) effective from February 20, 2023:

7 days to 14 days: For General Public - 3.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.00 per cent

15 days to 29 days: For General Public - 3.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.00 per cent

30 days to 45 days: For General Public - 3.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.00 per cent

46 days to 90 days: For General Public - 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.00 per cent

91 days to 179 days: For General Public - 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.00 per cent

180 days to 270 days: For General Public - 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.00 per cent

271 days to less than 1 year: For General Public - 5.80 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.30 per cent

1 year: For General Public - 6.80 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.30 per cent

Above 1 year to 665 days: For General Public - 6.80 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.30 per cent

666 days: For General Public - 7.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.75 per cent

667 days to 2 Years: For General Public - 6.80 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.30 per cent

Above 2 years up to 3 years: For General Public - 7.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.50 per cent

Above 3 years up to 5 years: For General Public - 6.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.00 per cent

Above 5 years to 10 years: For General Public - 6.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.30 per cent.

Read all the Latest Business News here