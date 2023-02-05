Bank FD: ICICI Bank vs PNB vs HDFC Bank; Check Comparison of Latest Interest Rates

The RBI MPC meeting is going to take place next week between February 6-8, to decide on the interest rate movement in the country. The central bank in 2022 raised the repo rate five times by 225 basis points in total to 6.25 per cent. Several banks, including HDFC Bank, PNB and ICICI Bank, have also raised their interest rates on fixed deposits as well as loans.

Here’s the comparison of the current fixed deposit (FD) interest rates offered by three lenders ICICI Bank, PNB and HDFC Bank on deposits below Rs 2 crore:

Latest interest rates on fixed deposits less than Rs 2 crore at HDFC Bank (per annum), effective from January 24, 2023:

7 days to 14 days: For General Public - 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.50 per cent

15 days to 29 days: For General Public - 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.50 per cent

30 days to 45 days: For General Public - 3.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.00 per cent

46 days to 60 days: For General Public - 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.00 per cent

61 days to 89 days: For General Public - 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.00 per cent

90 days to less than equal to 6 months: For General Public - 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.00 per cent

6 months 1 day to less than 9 months: For General Public - 5.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.25 per cent

9 months 1 day to less than 1 year: For General Public - 6.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.50 per cent

1 Year to less than 15 months: For General Public - 6.60 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.10 per cent

15 months to less than 18 months: For General Public - 7.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.50 per cent

18 months 1 day to less than 21 months: For General Public - 7.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.50 per cent

21 months to 2 years: For General Public - 7.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.50 per cent

2 years 1 day to 3 years: For General Public - 7.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.50 per cent

3 years 1 day to 5 years: For General Public - 7.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.50 per cent

5 years 1 day to 10 years: For General Public - 7.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.50 per cent.

Latest interest rates on fixed deposits below Rs 2 crore at the Punjab National Bank (per annum) effective from January 1, 2023:

7 days to 14 days: For General Public - 3.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.00 per cent

15 days to 29 days: For General Public - 3.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.00 per cent

30 days to 45 days: For General Public - 3.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.00 per cent

46 days to 90 days: For General Public - 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.00 per cent

91 days to 179 days: For General Public - 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.00 per cent

180 days to 270 days: For General Public - 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.00 per cent

271 days to less than 1 year: For General Public - 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.00 per cent

1 year: For General Public - 6.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.25 per cent

Above 1 year to 665 days: For General Public - 6.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.25 per cent

666 days: For General Public - 7.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.75 per cent

667 days to 2 Years: For General Public - 6.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.25 per cent

Above 2 years up to 3 years: For General Public - 6.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.25 per cent

Above 3 years up to 5 years: For General Public - 6.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.00 per cent

Above 5 years to 10 years: For General Public - 6.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.30 per cent.

Here are the latest interest rates on fixed deposits below Rs 2 crore at ICICI Bank (effective December 16, 2022):

7 days to 14 days: For General Public - 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.50 per cent

15 days to 29 days: For General Public - 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.50 per cent

30 days to 45 days: For General Public - 3.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.00 per cent

46 days to 60 days: For General Public - 4.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.50 per cent

61 days to 90 days: For General Public - 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.00 per cent

91 days to 120 days: For General Public - 4.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.25 per cent

121 days to 150 days: For General Public - 4.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.25 per cent

151 days to 184 days: For General Public - 4.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.25 per cent

185 days to 210 days: For General Public - 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.00 per cent

211 days to 270 days: For General Public - 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.00 per cent

271 days to 289 days: For General Public - 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.00 per cent

290 days to less than 1 year: For General Public - 5.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.25 per cent

1 year to 389 days: For General Public - 6.60 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.10 per cent

390 days to less than 15 months: For General Public - 6.60 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.10 per cent

15 months to less than 18 months: For General Public - 7.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.50 per cent

18 months to 2 years: For General Public - 7.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.50 per cent

2 years 1 day to 3 years: For General Public - 7.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.50 per cent

3 years 1 day to 5 years: For General Public - 7.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.50 per cent

5 years 1 day to 10 years: For General Public - 6.90 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.50 per cent.

