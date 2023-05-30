Bank FD: PNB Vs ICICI Bank Vs Axis Bank; Check Comparison of Latest Interest Rates

Since May 2022 when the RBI started raising interest rates, banks have also followed suit and raised their interest rates on deposits and loans multiple times. After the back-to-back rate hikes, FD interest rates have also become attractive for those who want fixed returns. Axis Bank is currently offering FD rates in the range of 3.5-7.85 per cent, while PNB is offering FD interest rate in the range of 3.50-7.50 per cent. ICICI Bank is also offering FD interest rates between 3 per cent and 7.6 per cent. The rates depend upon the FD tenure and the age of the depositor.

Here’s the comparison of the current fixed deposit (FD) interest rates offered by three lenders Axis Bank, PNB and ICICI Bank on deposits below Rs 2 crore:

Here are the revised interest rates on fixed deposits below Rs 2 crore at the Axis Bank from May 18, 2023:

7 days to 14 days: 3.50 per cent for General Public; 3.50 per cent for Senior Citizens

15 days to 29 days: 3.50 per cent for General Public; 3.50 per cent for Senior Citizens

30 days to 45 days: 3.50 per cent for General Public; 3.50 per cent for Senior Citizens

46 days to 60 days: 4.00 per cent for General Public; 4.00 per cent for Senior Citizens

61 days to less than 3 months: 4.50 per cent for General Public; 4.50 per cent for Senior Citizens

3 months to less than 4 months: 4.75 per cent for General Public; 4.75 per cent for Senior Citizens

4 months to less than 5 months: 4.75 per cent for General Public; 4.75 per cent for Senior Citizens

5 months to less than 6 months: 4.75 per cent for General Public; 4.75 per cent for Senior Citizens

6 months to less than 7 months: 5.75 per cent for General Public; 6.00 per cent for Senior Citizens

7 months to less than 8 months: 5.75 per cent for General Public; 6.00 per cent for Senior Citizens

8 months to less than 9 months: 5.75 per cent for General Public; 6.00 per cent for Senior Citizens

9 months to less than 10 months: 6.00 per cent for General Public; 6.25 per cent for Senior Citizens

10 months to less than 11 months: 6.00 per cent for General Public; 6.25 per cent for Senior Citizens

11 months to less than 11 months 25 days: 6.00 per cent for General Public; 6.25 per cent for Senior Citizens

11 months 25 days to less than 1 year: 6.00 per cent for General Public; 6.25 per cent for Senior Citizens

1 year to less than 1 year 4 days: 6.75 per cent for General Public; 7.50 per cent for Senior Citizens

1 year 5 days to less than 1 year 11 days: 6.80 per cent for General Public; 7.55 per cent for Senior Citizens

1 year 11 days to less than 1 year 24 days: 6.80 per cent for General Public; 7.55 per cent for Senior Citizens

1 year 25 days to less than 13 months: 6.80 per cent for General Public; 7.55 per cent for Senior Citizens

13 months to less than 14 months: 7.10 per cent for General Public; 7.85 per cent for Senior Citizens

14 months to less than 15 months: 7.10 per cent for General Public; 7.85 per cent for Senior Citizens

15 months to less than 16 months: 7.10 per cent for General Public; 7.85 per cent for Senior Citizens

16 months to less than 17 months: 7.10 per cent for General Public; 7.85 per cent for Senior Citizens

17 months to less than 18 months: 7.10 per cent for General Public; 7.85 per cent for Senior Citizens

18 months to less than 2 years: 7.10 per cent for General Public; 7.85 per cent for Senior Citizens

2 years to less than 30 months: 7.05 per cent for General Public; 7.80 per cent for Senior Citizens

30 months to less than 3 years: 7.00 per cent for General Public; 7.75 per cent for Senior Citizens

3 years to less than 5 years: 7.00 per cent for General Public; 7.75 per cent for Senior Citizens

5 years to 10 years: 7.00 per cent for General Public; 7.75 per cent for Senior Citizens

Latest interest rates on fixed deposits below Rs 2 crore at the Punjab National Bank (per annum) effective from May 18, 2023:

7 days to 14 days: For General Public - 3.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.00 per cent

15 days to 29 days: For General Public - 3.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.00 per cent

30 days to 45 days: For General Public - 3.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.00 per cent

46 days to 90 days: For General Public - 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.00 per cent

91 days to 179 days: For General Public - 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.00 per cent

180 days to 270 days: For General Public - 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.00 per cent

271 days to less than 1 year: For General Public - 5.80 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.30 per cent

1 year: For General Public - 6.80 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.30 per cent

Above 1 year to 443 days: For General Public - 6.80 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.30 per cent

444 days: For General Public - 7.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.75 per cent

445 to 665 days: For General Public - 6.80 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.30 per cent

666 days: For General Public - 7.05 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.55 per cent

667 days to 2 years: For General Public - 6.80 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.30 per cent

Above 2 years up to 3 years: For General Public - 7.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.50 per cent

Above 3 years up to 5 years: For General Public - 6.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.00 per cent

Above 5 years to 10 years: For General Public - 6.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.30 per cent.

Here are the latest interest rates on fixed deposits below Rs 2 crore at ICICI Bank (effective February 24, 2023):

7 days to 14 days: For General Public - 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.50 per cent

15 days to 29 days: For General Public - 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.50 per cent

30 days to 45 days: For General Public - 3.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.00 per cent

46 days to 60 days: For General Public - 4.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.75 per cent

61 days to 90 days: For General Public - 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.00 per cent

91 days to 120 days: For General Public - 4.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.25 per cent

121 days to 150 days: For General Public - 4.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.25 per cent

151 days to 184 days: For General Public - 4.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.25 per cent

185 days to 210 days: For General Public - 5.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.25 per cent

211 days to 270 days: For General Public - 5.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.25 per cent

271 days to 289 days: For General Public - 6.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.50 per cent

290 days to less than 1 year: For General Public - 6.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.50 per cent

1 year to 389 days: For General Public - 6.70 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.20 per cent

390 days to less than 15 months: For General Public - 6.70 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.20 per cent

15 months to less than 18 months: For General Public - 7.10 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.60 per cent

18 months to 2 years: For General Public - 7.10 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.60 per cent

2 years 1 day to 3 years: For General Public - 7.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.50 per cent

3 years 1 day to 5 years: For General Public - 7.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.50 per cent

5 years 1 day to 10 years: For General Public - 6.90 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.50 per cent.