Getting Married Soon? Here’s How You Can Budget Your Wedding

The concept of a big fat wedding is a fascination in India. The country’s wedding industry is growing every year, and it has been known for a time when people splurge out of their comfort zone. The Indian wedding industry is among the largest in the world. An average wedding can cost anywhere from Rs 10 Lakhs to Rs 1 Crore. However, rather than burning a hole in your pocket, there are some easy ways a wedding can be budgeted without many comprising. Here is a list of things to keep in mind when you are budgeting for a wedding:

Savings and Spending

Anyone planning a wedding ought to keep in mind the savings they have made for the occasion. This is essential to figure out what your budget is going to be and how much you can allow yourself to spend. Remember the more wedding events you add to the list, the higher the budget you will have to keep. One of the best ways to cut down on costs is to limit the number of events or club them together. Also, keep in mind the venue and catering service can come with a hefty price. Focus on the quality rather than on what comes across as expensive.

A Check On Guest List

Deciding on a guest list might just be the most stressful part of the wedding. While Indian weddings are known for their large scale, the more people, the more money goes down the drain. A wedding is an intimate affair and the best way to celebrate is with your close friends and family. So, while making the guest list, make sure to include people who you would want at your wedding. Every guest added to the list, the heavier it is going to be for your budget. Especially if it is a multi-event wedding.

Budget The Honeymoon

People often spend hundreds of thousands of rupees on choosing a honeymoon destination somewhere far off in Europe, emptying their savings. In reality, multiple beautiful destinations can be chosen that provide a wonderful experience without watching the digits go down in your bank account. Instead of opting for trips all the way to the other side of the world, look for the beautiful beaches of Bali or lose yourself in the vibrant landscape of Thailand.

