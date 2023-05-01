Gold Price On May 1: Gold Rates Down In Delhi, Mumbai Amid Weak Global Cues

Gold Price Today, May 1: Gold prices in Delhi on Monday, May 1, stood at Rs 55,850 per 10 grams, which is Rs 150 lower than the previous close of Rs 56,000, in line with weak global trends. Silver was also down by Rs 200 on Monday to trade at Rs 76,000 per kg.

In Delhi, 22K gold is available at Rs 55,850 per 10 grams, while 24K gold can be bought at Rs 60,910 per 10 grams. In Mumbai, the yellow metal of 22 carats is available at Rs 55,700 per 10 grams, while 24K gold can be availed at Rs 60,760 per 10 grams.

In Pune, 22K gold is being sold at Rs 55,700 per 10 grams, which is also Rs 150 lower than the previous day’s price. The 24K gold is available at Rs 60,760 per 10 grams.

The gold rates do not include GST, TCS or any other charges. These are indicative and the rates may vary from market to market.

In the international market, gold is trading lower by 0.59 per cent at $1,979 an ounce, while on the other hand, silver was 0.20 per cent up at $25.20 an ounce.

Experts have said gold has support at $1,980-1,965, while resistance is at $2,005-2,015. Silver has support at $24.80-24.58, while resistance is at $25.20-25.32. In rupee terms, gold has support at Rs 59,740-59,550, while resistance is at Rs 60,320, 60,510. Silver has support at Rs 73,480-73,050, while resistance is at Rs74,650-75,030.

