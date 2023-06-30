Trends :SensexFuel Prices IndiaGold Prices IndiaLayoffsReal Estate
Gold Rises, Silver Falls On June 30: Check Latest Bullion Prices In Your City



Reported By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: June 30, 2023, 11:21 IST

New Delhi, India

Check Latest Gold, Silver Prices In Your City On June 30.

Gold prices on June 30, Friday, saw an increase. The price of 24-carat gold in Delhi rose Rs 100 to Rs 59,000 per 10 grams and 22-carat gold also got costlier by Rs 100 to Rs 54,100 per 10 grams. Silver was, however, down by Rs 500 to Rs 71,400 per kg.

Among other cities, in Mumbai, prices of 24-carat and 22-carat gold stood at Rs 58,850 and Rs 53,950 per 10 grams. In Kolkata, the gold price stood at Rs 58,850 per 10 grams for 24 carats while the price for 22 carats was at Rs 53,950 per 10 grams.

In Chennai, 24-carat and 22-carat gold were available for purchase at Rs 59,240 and Rs 54,300. In Lucknow, 24-carat and 22-carat gold stood at Rs 59,000 and Rs 54,100. In Noida, the prices were Rs 59,000 and Rs 54,100. In Gurugram also, gold prices were at Rs 59,000 and Rs 54,100 per 10 grams.

On the MCX, on Friday, gold was trading slightly down by 0.04 per cent at Rs 57,992 per 10 grams in the futures market. However, silver was up by 0.14 per cent to Rs 69,695 per kg.

In the international market, gold was up by 0.04 per cent to $1,909 an ounce and silver was up by 0.36 per cent to $22.71 an ounce.

Gold prices in India are generally influenced by a variety of factors, including global economic conditions, inflation rates, currency fluctuations, and local demand and supply dynamics. Gold is considered as an important part in India due to cultural significance, investment value, and its traditional role in weddings and festivals.

Here are some factors that can affect the gold rate:

Demand and Supply: The gold rate is largely determined by the demand and supply of gold in the market. If demand for gold increases, the rate will also increase. Conversely, if supply of gold increases, the rate will decrease.

    • Global Economic Conditions: The gold rate is also affected by global economic conditions. For example, if the global economy is doing poorly, investors may flock to gold as a safe haven, which will drive up the gold rate.

    Political Instability: Political instability can also affect the gold rate. For example, if there is a political crisis in a major country, investors may buy gold as a hedge against uncertainty, which will drive up the gold rate.

    About the Author

    Mohammad HarisHaris is Deputy News Editor (Business) at News18.com. He writes on various issue...Read More

    first published: June 30, 2023, 11:15 IST
    last updated: June 30, 2023, 11:21 IST
