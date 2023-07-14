Gold, Silver Prices In India On July 14: Check Latest Bullion Rates In Your City

Gold prices in India on Friday, July 14, were flat at Rs 55,000 per 10 grams (22 carats) and Rs 60,000 per 10 grams (24 carats) in the spot market. Silver stood at Rs 77,100 per kg, which is up by Rs 1,500 as compared with Rs 75,600 on Thursday.

In Mumbai, gold of 22 carat was selling at Rs 55,000 per 10 grams and that of 24 carats stood at Rs 60,000 per 10 grams. In Kolkata, gold of 22 carats and 24 carats stood at Rs 55,000 and Rs 60,000 per 10 grams. In Chennai, gold prices stood at Rs 55,450 per 10 grams (22 carats) and Rs 60,490 per 10 grams.

In Noida, gold 22-carats and 24-carats on Friday stood at Rs 55,150 per 10 grams and Rs 60,150 per 10 grams. In Agra, gold prices stood at Rs 55,150 per 10 grams and Rs 60,150 per 10 grams of 22-carats and 24-carat purity.

Advertisement

In the international markets, gold prices were set on Friday for their biggest weekly gain since April, after rallying close to a one-month high, as markets scale back expectations of further US interest rate hikes, sending the dollar to its lowest in more than a year.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,959.81 per ounce by 0504 GMT, and up 1.9 per cent for the week. US gold futures were flat at $1,964.00. Making gold less expensive for overseas investors, the dollar index touched its lowest level since April 2022.