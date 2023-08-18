Gold, Silver Prices On August 18: Check Latest Bullion Rates In Your City

Gold prices in India on Friday, August 18, were flat amid lacklustre demand in the spot market. In Delhi, the gold price was unchanged at Rs 54,250 per 10 grams, which is the same as the previous close. Silver was, however, up by Rs 1,000 to Rs 73,500 per kg.

In Mumbai and Pune, 22-carat gold stood at Rs 54,100 and 24-carat gold was at Rs 59,020 per 10g. In Chennai, gold prices stood at Rs 54,550 and Rs 59,510 per 10 grams for 22-carat and 24-carat, respectively. In Kolkata, 22-carat and 24-carat gold prices were Rs 54,100 and Rs 59,020 per 10 grams.

In Bhopal, gold prices stood at Rs 54,100 and Rs 59,070 per 10 grams for 22-carat and 24-carats. In Patna, 22-carat and 24-carat gold prices were at Rs 54,150 and Rs 59,070. In Agra, gold prices were at Rs 54,250 and Rs 59,170 per 10 grams.

In Hyderabad, 22-carat gold prices were at Rs 54,100 and 24-carat gold was at Rs 59,020. In Thiruvananthapuram, 22-carat and 24-carat gold prices stood at Rs 54,100 and Rs 59,020 per 10 grams.

In the futures market, gold was marginally up at Rs 58,379 and silver was also slightly up at Rs 70,380 on the MCX.

In the international market, gold was slightly up at $1,892.30 an ounce and silver was also higher at Rs $22.87.

Prathamesh Mallya, deputy vice-president (research), non-agro commodities & currency, Angel One, said gold prices were subdued due to rising treasury yields, a strong dollar, and a hawkish stance on interest rates by the US Federal Reserve.

“The Fed’s recent meeting minutes revealed a focus on inflation control, though some noted economic risks from excessive rate hikes. With U.S. interest rates anticipated to remain elevated, 10-year Treasury yields surged, diminishing gold’s appeal as a non-yielding asset," Mallya said.

He also said the dollar’s strength further impacted gold’s performance, maintaining near a two-month peak. These factors collectively dented investor sentiment towards gold, contributing to the decline in its value.

“We expect gold to trade lower towards 58,100 levels, a break of which could prompt the price to move lower to 58,010 levels," Mallya added.