From High Interest To Assured Benefits, Know About These 10 Govt Savings Schemes

Numerous government-backed savings schemes are available in the country, operating through diverse financial institutions. Each scheme possesses unique attributes including tenure, eligibility requirements, deposit limits, and interest rates. The government has introduced various schemes tailored to meet the needs of different segments of society.

Certain saving schemes specifically benefit senior citizens, while others aim to promote the welfare of women. Additionally, there are special schemes designed for farmers and individuals with salaried incomes.

Here’s a list of ten government-backed schemes which can be availed from banks/post offices across the country.

1. National Savings (Monthly Income Account) Scheme

Minimum Rs 1000 in the multiples thereof. Maximum Rs 9 lakhs in single account and Rs 15 lakhs in joint account.

Account matures in 5 years.

A depositor may operate more than one account under this scheme subject to the ceiling of maximum amount, which may be invested in a single, or joint account.

Account can be closed prematurely after one year but before the expiry of three years on deduction of 2% of the deposit. In case the account is closed after expiry of three years, 1% of the deposit shall be deducted.

Interest rate: (July 1 to September 30, 2023)- 7.4%

2. National Savings Time Deposit Account

Four category of Time Deposit Account available – 1 year, 2 years, 3 years and 5 years

Minimum deposit Rs 1000 and thereafter in the multiples of Rs 100.

No maximum deposit limit.

An account can be closed after six months. Where deposits in the account are withdrawn prematurely after six months but before one year, simple interest at POSA rate shall be payable.

Deposits in 5 year Time Deposit qualify for deduction u/s 80-C of Income Tax Act.

Interest: (July 1- Sep 30, 2023)- 6.90 (1 year) 7 (2 years) 7 (3 years) and 7.5% (5 years).

3. Senior Citizens Savings Scheme

Minimum deposit Rs 1000 in the multiples thereof with maximum deposit of Rs 30 lakhs.

An individual who has attained the age of 60 years or above on the date of opening of an account or an individual who has attained the age of 55 years or more but less than 60 years and has retired under Superannuation, VRS or Special VRS, can open an account.

Retired personnel of Defence Services (excluding Civilian Defence employees) may open an account on attaining the age of fifty years subject to the fulfilment of other specified conditions.

A depositor may open an account individually or jointly with a spouse.

Interest shall be payable from the date of deposit to 31st March/ 30th June/30th September/31st December on 1st working day of April/July/October/January as the case may be, in the first instance and thereafter, interest shall be payable on 1st working day of April/July/October/January.

The account can be closed after expiry of 5 years from the date of opening of account.

The depositor may extend the account for a further period of 3 years.

Premature closure is permissible subject to certain conditions.

Deposits in SCSS qualify for deduction u/s 80-C of Income Tax Act.

Interest rate: (July 1 to Sep 30, 2023)- 8.20%

4. National Saving certificate (VIII issue)

Minimum deposit Rs 1000/- and thereafter in multiple of Rs 100.

Account matures in 5 years

No maximum deposit limit.

A single holder type account may be opened by an adult for himself or on behalf of a minor.

A single holder type account may also be opened by a minor on attaining the age of 10 years.

Joint ‘A’ Type accounts may be opened by up to three adults payable to both the holders jointly or to the survivor.

Joint ‘B’ Type accounts may be opened by up to three adults payable to either of the survivors.

Loan facility available by pledging with the banks.

Interest: (July 1 to Sep 30, 2023)- 7.7%.

5. Public Provident Fund Scheme

Minimum deposit Rs 500 and maximum deposit Rs 1,50,000 in a financial year.

Loan facility is available from 3rd financial year upto 6th financial year.

Withdrawal is permissible every year from 7th financial year.

Account matures on completion of fifteen complete financial years from the end of the year in which the account was opened.

After maturity, the account can be extended for any number for a block of 5 years with further deposits.

Account can be retained indefinitely without further deposit after maturity with the prevailing rate of interest.

The amount in the PPF account is not subject to attachment under any order or decree of a court of law.

Deposit qualifies for deduction under Sec.80-C of I.T.Act.

Interest earned in the account is free from Income Tax under Section -10 of I.T.Act.

Interest rate: 7.1%

6. Sukanya Samriddhi Account

Minimum deposit Rs 250 and maximum deposit Rs 1.5 lakhs in a financial year.

Account can be opened in the name of a girl child till she attains the age of 10 years.

Only one account can be opened in the name of a girl child.

Accounts can be opened in post offices and in authorised banks.

Withdrawal shall be allowed for the purpose of higher education of the account holder to meet education expenses.

The account can be prematurely closed in case of marriage of girl child after her attaining the age of 18 years.

The account can be transferred anywhere in India from one Post office/Bank to another.

The account shall mature on completion of a period of 21 years from the date of opening of account.

Deposit qualifies for deduction under Sec.80-C of I.T.Act.

Interest earned in the account is free from Income Tax under Section -10 of I.T.Act.

Interest rate: 8%

7. Mahila Samman Saving Certificate

Mahila Samman Saving Certificate scheme is a one-time new small savings scheme of the government of India announced in the Budget 2023.

This offers deposit facility upto Rs.2 lakh in the name of women or girls for a tenure of 2 years at fixed interest rate of 7.5 per cent with a partial withdrawal option.

8. Kisan Vikas Patra

Minimum Rs 1000 and thereafter in multiples of Rs 100.

No maximum deposit limit.

A single holder type account may be opened by an adult for himself or on behalf of a minor.

A single holder type account may also be opened by a minor on attaining the age of 10 years.

Joint ‘A’ Type accounts may be opened by up to three adults payable to both the holders jointly or to the survivor.

Joint ‘B’ Type accounts may be opened by up to three adults payable to either of the survivor.

Accounts can be opened in post offices and in authorised banks.

KVP can be transferred from one person to another and from one post office to another.

KVP can be encashed after 2 and half years from the date of investment at the following rates.

Money doubles on maturity.

Interest rate: 7.5 % (115 months maturity)

9. Recurring Deposit Account Scheme