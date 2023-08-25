HDFC Bank Vs PNB Vs ICICI Bank: Check Latest Bank FD Interest Rate Comparison

HDFC Bank Vs PNB Vs ICICI Bank FD Interest Rates: There are various savings and investment options available in the market such as equities, mutual funds, debt, small savings schemes, and bank FD. Fixed deposit is a fixed-income instrument that gives returns based on the interest rates it offers. Here’s the comparison of the current fixed deposit (FD) interest rates offered by three lenders ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB) and HDFC Bank on deposits below Rs 2 crore.

HDFC Bank is offering up to 7.75 per cent interest rates on FD, depending upon deposit tenure and depositor’s age. ICICI Bank is offering FD rates up to 7.60 per cent annually and PNB is giving up to 7.75 per cent a year.

Latest interest rates on fixed deposits less than Rs 2 crore at HDFC Bank (per annum):

7 days to 14 days: For General Public - 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.50 per cent

46 days to 60 days: For General Public - 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.00 per cent

6 months 1 day to less than 9 months: For General Public - 5.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.25 per cent

15 months to less than 18 months: For General Public - 7.10 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.50 per cent

2 years 1 day to less than 2 years 11 months: For General Public - 7.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.50 per cent

4 years 7 months 1 day less than or equal to 5 years: For General Public - 7.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.50 per cent

Here are the latest interest rates on fixed deposits below Rs 2 crore at ICICI Bank: