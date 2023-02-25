Home » News » Savings And Investments » HDFC Life Launches Guaranteed Income Insurance Plan; Know Key Details Here

HDFC Life Launches Guaranteed Income Insurance Plan; Know Key Details Here

The plan provides life cover even during the income payout phase

By: Namit Singh Sengar

Edited By:

News18.com

Last Updated: February 25, 2023, 15:18 IST

New Delhi, India

The entry age for the plan ranges from 0 (zero) to 65 years.
The entry age for the plan ranges from 0 (zero) to 65 years. (Representative image)

Private life insurer HDFC Life today announced the launch of HDFC Life Guaranteed Income Insurance Plan. The company said that this product provides guaranteed, regular, tax-free benefits and guaranteed death benefit.

With this the company is providing an opportunity for customers to build a financial corpus that would support them through regular and guaranteed income, the company said in a statement.

What is HDFC Life Guaranteed Income Insurance Plan all about?

HDFC Life Guaranteed Income Insurance Plan is a non-linked non-participating individual life insurance savings plan. According to the company, the plan provides guaranteed tax-free benefits after completion of premium payment term and guaranteed death benefit during the entire policy term and this is a savings oriented product.

As per the information provided by the company, the following benefits are part of the new product;

  • The entry age for the plan ranges from 0 (zero) to 65 years
  • The plan provides a guaranteed income of 11% to 13% annually as a percentage of the ‘Sum Assured’ under the policy
  • This is a non-participating life insurance plan
  • Discount on first year premium is available for online purchase; discount of 12% for 8 and 10 years of premium payment term (PPT) and a discount of 15% for 12 and 15 years PPT
  • The plan provides life cover even during the income payout phase
  • Individuals can choose the income period of 8, 10, 12, 15, 20, 25 or 30 years
  • Guaranteed death benefit can be availed of either in lump sum or in monthly installments as a family income benefit option

Aneesh Khanna, head products and segments, HDFC Life, said, “Life insurance as a product category provides the dual benefits of protection and long-term savings. HDFC Life Guaranteed Income Insurance plan offers guaranteed returns and secures policyholders from future uncertainties. The plan offers a choice of premium payment term and life cover even during the income payout phase. We hope individuals make the most of this plan and build a corpus along with a financial safety net for themselves and their families."

first published: February 25, 2023, 12:56 IST
last updated: February 25, 2023, 15:18 IST
