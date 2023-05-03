LIC Jeevan Azad: For 20 Years Policy, Pay Premium Only For 12 Years, Know Key Details Here

Life Insurance Corporation of India had introduced LIC Jeevan Azad Policy in January 2023. Within 10-15 days the policy has made tremendous advancement in the non-participating insurance sector and has sold 50,000 policies in less than a month.

Now you might be wondering what made the Jeevan Azad Policy attractive. Read further to know more.

What Is LIC’s Jeevan Azad Policy?

LIC’s Jeevan Azad is a non-linked, non-participating, individual, savings life insurance plan. This is a Limited Premium Endowment plan under which the Premium Payment Term (PPT) is equal to Policy Term minus 8 years. It means if the policy is taken for 20 years, then the premium will be paid only for 12 years. Similarly, a person will pay premium for 10 years for a policy term of 18 years. It provides a guaranteed base sum-assured amount on the date of maturity for the surviving life assured.

This plan shall only be available for standard healthy lives without any medical examination upto a limit of Rs 3 Lakh and maximum upto Rs 5 Lakhs based on medical examination report.

For a 30-year-old paying Rs 12,083 for 10 years, the policy’s maturity value will be Rs 2 lakh after 18 years, yielding a net interest rate of 4-5 percent. If the annualised premium falls below 105 percent of all premiums paid, the death benefit will be the lesser of the basic sum assured or seven times the annualised premium.

A guaranteed lump sum payment to policyholders of the savings-based life insurance plan Jeevan Azad upon maturity is what makes it unique. A person choosing 18-year insurance will only be required to make premium payments for 10 years because the policy’s payment period is equal to the policy term minus 8 years. The policy’s terms range from 15 to 20 years, and the lowest and maximum sums insured are Rs 2 lakh and Rs 5 lakh, respectively.

Maturity Benefit

On the life assured surviving to the date of maturity, “Sum Assured on Maturity" which is equal to Basic Sum Assured shall be payable.

Death Benefit

Death Benefit payable on death of the Life Assured during the policy term after the date of commencement of risk but before the stipulated date of maturity shall be “Sum Assured on Death"; Where

The “Sum Assured on Death" is defined as higher of Basic Sum Assured or 7 times of Annualised Premium.

This death benefit shall not be less than 105% of “Total Premiums Paid" upto the date of death.

Where, Total Premiums Paid means the total of all premiums received, excluding any extra premium, any rider premium(s) and taxes, if any.

In case LIC’s Premium Waiver Benefit Rider is opted for, in the event of death of Proposer, any subsequent Premiums which are waived shall be deemed to have been received and be included in the Total Premiums Paid.

However, on death of the minor Life Assured (whose age at entry is below 8 years) before the commencement of Risk (as specified in ‘features’ tab), the death benefit payable shall be refund of premium(s) paid [excluding taxes, any extra premium and rider premium(s), if any], without interest.

Eligibility Conditions And Restrictions For Base Plan

Minimum Basic Sum Assured - Rs 200,000

Maximum Sum Assured - Rs 5,00,000 (per life)

Basic Sum Assured shall be in multiples of Rs 25,000/-

Minimum age at entry 90 days (completed) (However for online plans, minor life is not allowed. You can purchase offline from any nearest branch.

Maximum age at entry 50 Years (nearer birthday)

Minimum Maturity age 18 years (Completed)

Maximum Maturity age 70 years (nearer birthday)

Policy Term and Premium Payment Term

Policy term Premium Paying Term 15 years to 20 years Policy Term minus 8 years

Age at entry of the life assured is to be taken as the age nearer birthday except for minimum age at entry which shall be taken as shown below:

Policy terms (years) Minimum age at entry (in completed years/days) 15 3 years 16 2 years 17 1 year 18, 19 and 20 90 days

How can you buy LIC Jeevan Azad policy online?

Login to LIC’s website https://www.licindia.in/ and click “BUY POLICY ONLINE"

Select “LIC’s Jeevan Azad" and click on “CLICK TO BUY ONLINE"

Fill contact details i.e. Name, Date of birth, mobile no, email ID and nearest City to create access id and OTP.

Enter captcha and submit. You will receive a 9 digit access id and OTP on your mobile no and email.

Enter OTP and proceed further.

The above information is for general awareness use. Readers are advised to read complete details about the policy on the official website of LIC (https://licindia.in/).

