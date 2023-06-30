PAN Aadhaar Link Deadline Today: Easy Steps To Check PAN-Aadhaar Link Status Online

PAN Aadhaar Link Last Date June 30: PAN (Permanent Account Number) and Aadhaar are both important identification documents for individuals in India. The Government has made linking of Aadhaar Card with PAN card mandatory for all taxpayers in India. The deadline for linking PAN Card with Aadhaar Card is June 30.

Previously, the deadline set by Income Tax Department was 31 March, which was extended to 30 June. Those who are linking the PAN and Aadhaar now are required to pay a penalty of Rs 1,000. If someone fails to link the two documents will have several consequences.

As today is the deadline, one should check the status of whether their Aadhaar Card is linked to PAN Card by checking their status.

Linking of PAN with Aadhaar Number

As per section 139AA in the Income-tax Act, 1961, it is mandatory for every person, who is eligible to obtain Aadhaar, to quote his Aadhaar number while applying for PAN or furnishing return of income with effect from July 1, 2017.

If any person does not possess the Aadhaar Number but he/she has applied for the Aadhaar card then the person can quote the Enrolment ID of the Aadhaar application Form in the ITR.

Here’s How To Check The Status Of The Aadhaar-PAN Card Link Online:

1. Visit the Income Tax Department’s official website - incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/

2. Open the Quick Links section and select Link Aadhaar Status

3. Enter your PAN and Aadhaar Card number

4. Click on the ‘View Link Aadhaar Status’ option

5. The screen will show you the PAN-Aadhaar link status

If you have your PAN Card linked with aadhaar, then the screen will show linked or else, it will show the link to get both cards linked.

To Check The Status Of The Aadhaar-PAN Card Link Through SMS, Follow The Steps Below:

1. Open the messaging app on your phone

2. Create a new message and type Aadhaar Number> Digit PAN Number>

3. Send this message to 56161 or 567678