Tracking PF Money: How To Check PF Balance From Your Home Without Internet?

The provident fund scheme provided by the government is one of the largest social security initiatives in India for people engaged in various industries. The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) manages the employees PF in India.

There are three schemes run by the EPFO for the employees engaged in the industries and establishments.

EPF Scheme 1952, Pension Scheme 1995 (EPS) and Insurance Scheme 1976 (EDLI) are the three schemes of the government which cover employees under the PF and pension coverage.

The current EPF interest rate stands at 8.15%.

Why It Is Important To Check PF Balance Regularly?

Checking the PF balance frequently can ensure that there are no discrepancies in the amount deposited or any other details related to the account. The PF balance is a significant part of an employee’s savings, and keeping a regular check on it can help them track their savings progress.

With the adoption of digital methods in governance, many services are available online and a user/subscriber is not required to visit the office in-person. One such facility is checking the balance of your provident fund account.

However, there are options available when a subscriber does not have an internet connection, can also check the PF account balance.

In all, there are four simple ways which can be used by the subscribers to know the PF balance, online as well as offline without visiting the PF office.

Steps to check PF balance from your home

1. SMS

UAN activated members can know their latest PF contribution and balance available with EPFO by sending an SMS at 7738299899 from a registered mobile number.

“EPFOHO UAN" to 7738299899.

The facility is available in English (default) and Hindi, Punjabi, Guajarati, Marathi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Bengali.

2. Missed Call

Members registered on the UAN portal may get their details available with EPFO by giving a missed call to 9966044425 from their registered mobile number. The call automatically gets disconnected after two rings and there is no cost to the member to avail this service.

If the UAN of the member is seeded with any one of the Bank A/C number, Aadhaar and PAN the member will get details of last contribution and PF Balance.

3. EPFO Portal

You can log in into EPFO portal: epfindia.gov.in and check your statement by using your UAN number and password on Member e-Sewa Portal.

4. Umang portal

You can also check your balance by using the EPFO app on Umang platform. One can download Umang App from Google Play, App Store and Windows Store.

