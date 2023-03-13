Home » Savings And Investments » SBI Dividend Yield Fund NFO: Rs 3,600 Crore Mobilised, Reopening On March 17

SBI Dividend Yield Fund NFO: Rs 3,600 Crore Mobilised, Reopening On March 17

New Fund Offer is like an IPO except that, IPO is marketed by a company trying to go public while NFO is marketed by a Mutual Fund to launch a new scheme.

Advertisement

Reported By: Namit Singh Sengar

News18.com

Last Updated: March 13, 2023, 17:57 IST

New Delhi, India

SBI Dividend Yield Fund will reopen for subscriptions on March 17, 2023.
SBI Dividend Yield Fund will reopen for subscriptions on March 17, 2023.

SBI Mutual Fund on Monday announced that it had mobilised around Rs 3,600 crore in its New Fund Offer of SBI Dividend Yield Fund.

The NFO was opened on February 20, 2023 and closed on March 6, 2023.

With this the fund house said, it now commands over 25% share, the largest in the Dividend Yield category, which now has a total AUM of Rs. 13,844 crore.

New Fund Offer is like an IPO (Initial Public Offering) except that, IPO is marketed by a company trying to go public while NFO is marketed by a Mutual Fund to launch a new scheme.

Also Read: Outflows In Debt Mutual Funds Continue, Rs 13,815 Crore Withdrawn In Feb

Advertisement

The fund house recorded strong growth on the back of a strong promotion in regional languages, with around 1.23 lakh applications from 70% of pin codes in the country and around 40,000 new investors (new PAN registrations), a company statement said.

It added that the fund house believes that the category has a lot of potential and dividend yield funds should be part of an investor’s portfolio, especially those looking to invest directly in equity or looking for a regular cash flow from dividends.

SBI Dividend Yield Fund will reopen for subscriptions on March 17, 2023.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips by experts in this News18.com report are their own and not those of the website or its management. Users are advised to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read all the Latest Business News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Namit Singh SengarNamit is Senior Sub Editor in the business vertical of News18.com. With over fiv...Read More

first published: March 13, 2023, 17:51 IST
last updated: March 13, 2023, 17:57 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+20PHOTOS

Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone, Kylie Jenner, Rihanna, Gigi Hadid, Sofia Vergara Seen At Vanity Fair Oscars After Party

+10PHOTOS

Oscars 2023: Unseen Photos Of Deepika Padukone, Ram Charan, Jr NTR And Other Indian Celebrities At The 95th Academy Awards