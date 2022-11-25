UIDAI Makes Baal Aadhaar Card Biometric Update Mandatory; Follow These Steps

The Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has issued a new mandate regarding the Baal Aadhaar, or children’s Aadhaar card. For children who turn 5 and 15 years old, the authority has published mandatory guidelines for updating biometric data in Aadhaar records.

The UIDAI announced on Twitter that it is mandatory to update children’s biometric information between the ages of 5 and 15. In addition, UIDAI announced that the children’s Aadhaar numbers will not change after biometric data is updated. As a result, parents are encouraged to visit the nearest Aadhaar enrollment centre to complete the application and update their children’s biometric data.

In addition, the UIDAI informs parents that their child’s Aadhaar card requires two mandatory biometric updates. The first biometric update should be performed when a child reaches the age of 5, and the second should be done when the child reaches the age of 15. For those who are unaware, biometric data such as fingerprints and iris scans are not included in a blue Baal Aadhaar card because these biometrics do not develop in children under the age of five. As a result, the government has made it mandatory for people to update their children’s biometrics once they reach the age of five, or else their Aadhaar card will be considered invalid.

The procedure to update a Baal Aadhaar Card is as follows:

Step 1. Visit the official website for UIDAI- uidai.gov.in

Step 2. Select the Aadhaar Card registration option.

Step 3. Fill in the required information like the child’s name, guardian’s phone number, and other biometric information asked regarding the child and his/her parents.

Step 4. Fill in the demographic details of the child which include residential address, state and other details.

Step 5. Review and submit all the details

Step 6. Click on the appointment option to schedule the Aadhaar card registration.

Step 7. Keep all supporting documents like Identity Proof, Address Proof, Date of Birth, and reference number ready. The process will be completed by an Aadhaar executive, who will provide an acknowledgment number to track the application process.

Step 8. Aadhaar card will be posted to the child’s address within 60 days.

UIDAI is the government agency in charge of regulating the 12-digit Aadhaar number and issuing Baal Aadhaar cards to children under the age of five. This card is required to gain access to various welfare programmes and benefits.

