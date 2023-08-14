SBI's Ambitious Goal: 1 Lakh Customer Service Points By March 2024, Here's Latest Update

State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s biggest lender, aims for 1 lakh Customer Service Points (CSPs) across the country by the end of the current financial year.

Currently, SBI manages about 79,000 such CSPs that act as a mini bank by carrying out limited transactions and sourcing business.

The bank is poised to improve the entire Financial Inclusion (FI) ecosystem through enhanced product bouquet by extending doorstep banking by way of handheld devices and introducing IRIS scan utility, SBI said in a statement.

Earlier this week, SBI organised a one-day workshop for their 25 National Business Correspondents (BCs).