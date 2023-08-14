Trends :SensexStocks to WatchGold Prices IndiaFDIncome Tax
Home » Business » SBI's Ambitious Goal: 1 Lakh Customer Service Points By March 2024, Here's Latest Update

SBI's Ambitious Goal: 1 Lakh Customer Service Points By March 2024, Here's Latest Update

Currently, SBI manages about 79,000 such CSPs that act as a mini bank by carrying out limited transactions and sourcing business.

Advertisement

Published By: Namit Singh Sengar

PTI

Last Updated: August 14, 2023, 11:35 IST

New Delhi, India

The bank is poised to improve the entire Financial Inclusion (FI) ecosystem through enhanced product bouquet by extending doorstep banking.
The bank is poised to improve the entire Financial Inclusion (FI) ecosystem through enhanced product bouquet by extending doorstep banking.

State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s biggest lender, aims for 1 lakh Customer Service Points (CSPs) across the country by the end of the current financial year.

Currently, SBI manages about 79,000 such CSPs that act as a mini bank by carrying out limited transactions and sourcing business.

Also Read: SBI Issues Top Safety Hacks: Secure Your Online Banking With These Steps

The bank is poised to improve the entire Financial Inclusion (FI) ecosystem through enhanced product bouquet by extending doorstep banking by way of handheld devices and introducing IRIS scan utility, SBI said in a statement.

Earlier this week, SBI organised a one-day workshop for their 25 National Business Correspondents (BCs).

Advertisement
top videos
  • AP Dhillon's Photos With Lady Love Go Viral: All About Banita Sandhu, Who Debuted With Varun Dhawan

    • Addressing the workshop SBI chairman Dinesh Khara outlined a vision map that will ensure achieving the technological changes necessary to offer unique solutions to optimally leverage the BC channel.

    The event was also addressed by G B Panda, Principal Coordinator, Mission Office, Department of Financial Services who talked about various flagship schemes with regard to financial inclusion.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Namit Singh SengarNamit is Senior Sub Editor in the business vertical of News18.com. With over fiv...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: August 14, 2023, 11:35 IST
    last updated: August 14, 2023, 11:35 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App