State Bank of India (SBI) has unveiled a new Fixed Deposit (FD) Programme for local and NRI clients. According to SBI, the 400-day SBI Amrit Kalash Deposit FD Program for domestic and NRI customers offers excellent interest rates. Senior folks would receive 7.60% interest on their FDs under the SBI Amrit Kalash Deposit FD Scheme. The SBI Amrit Kalash Deposit, however, is only good for a short time. Consumers have until March 31, 2023, to take advantage of the FD.

State Bank of India tweeted to inform their customers. “Introducing “Amrit Kalash Deposit" for domestic and NRI customers with attractive interest rates, 400 days tenure, and much more."

Following the Central Bank of India’s rise in the repo rate, the State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will raise its key lending rate by 10 basis points (bps) across all tenures (RBI). According to the SBI website, the revised rates are applicable as of February 15. For FDs due in less than three years or between two and three years, the bank is currently offering interest rates of 7% from 6.75% and 6.5% from 6.25%, respectively.

Other SBI fixed deposits schemes:

With effect starting on February 15, 2023, SBI increased the interest rates on fixed deposits or term deposits on sums under Rs 2 crore by 5 basis points to 25 basis points. Senior people would receive interest rates that are 25 basis points higher than those available to other investors. With the increase, the bank is now offering interest rates ranging from 3% to 7% for regular people and from 3.5% to 7.5% for senior citizens.

A week after the Central Bank of India (RBI) raised its repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.50 per cent, the FD rates were changed. The repo rate had now increased six times in a row since May 2022. Along with this, SBI is also providing the SBI Wecare deposit scheme for senior citizens in the retail TD segment.

Under this programme, senior citizens will only be paid on their retail TD for tenures of “5 Years and above" if they receive an additional premium of 50 bps over and above the existing 50 bps. Through March 31, 2023, the SBI Wecare deposit scheme is also legal.

